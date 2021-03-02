The Northeastern High School boys’ basketball team will take on Farmville Central today in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A East Regional championship game.
The regional final will be contested at Farmville Central High School.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, regional championship games this season are played at the home gym of the team with the best seed instead of at a neutral site.
The game starts at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on the NFHS Network at www.NFHSnetwork.com.
A paid subscription is required to watch the game on the website.
The Eagles (10-3) advanced to the regional final by defeating No. 3 seed Washington 79-67 in the third round of the 2A state playoffs Saturday at Washington High School.
Kamari Braswell, a senior, paced Northeastern with 20 points, Kaveon Freshwater, a junior, added 18 points against the Pam Pack (10-3).
Deandre Proctor, a senior, scored 16 points, Jakobie Hopson, a junior, scored 15 points, Deshaun Felton, a senior, posted six points, Zakie Evans, a senior, had three points and Caleb Bowe, a senior, scored a point in the win.
The Eagles, the No. 15 seed in the region, return to the regional championship game for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
NHS played Farmville Central in the 2016 NCHSAA 2A East Regional championship game and lost to the Jaguars 72-57.
Farmville Central went on to win the 2016 Class 2A state championship.
The 2021 edition of the Jaguars (13-0) entered the state tournament as the No. 9 seed and the champions of the Eastern Plains Conference.
The Eagles placed second in the Northeastern Coastal Conference in 2021 and earned a berth into the playoffs as a wild card.
Farmville Central, the 2020 NCHSAA 2A co-state and East Regional champions, has won by 10 or more points in each of its three games in the 2021 state tournament.
Farmville Central is led by Terquavion Smith, a senior guard, who averaged 25.6 points, two assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
Smith, listed at 6-foot-2, signed to play NCAA Division I basketball at North Carolina State University after his senior season at Farmville Central.
Victory Christian 79, Ahoskie Christian 39: The Eagles defeated the Warriors in the NCCAA tournament Friday at New Bern Christian Academy.
Victory Christian was led by Gavin Swimme who scored 34 points with five assists, six rebounds and three steals.
Kaden Harris followed with 17 points, an assist, a blocked shot, six rebounds and a steal, Chris Lester posted 12 points, two blocked shots, 14 rebounds and two steals.
Ethan Meads and Joshua Cartwright scored six points each, while Chris Barclift scored four points.
Barclift added two steals, Cartwright had an assist, six rebounds and a steal, while Meads had two assists, four rebounds and two steals in the win.
Trent Hoggard led Ahoskie Christian with 10 points.
Bethel Assembly Christian Academy 54, Victory Christian 52: Bethel Assembly secured the win against Victory Christian at the NCCAA tournament at New Bern Christian Academy Saturday.
Gavin Swimme led Victory Christian with 19 points, three assists, two rebounds and four steals.
During the tournament, Swimme, a senior, scored his 1,000th career point.
Kaden Harris followed with 11 points, an assist, a blocked shot and 11 rebounds, Chris Lester and Ethan Meads scored 10 points each, while Joshua Cartwright scored two points.
Meads added an assist, nine rebounds and two steals, Lester posted a blocked shot, 13 rebounds and two steals, Cartwright had an assist and a rebound, while Chris Barclift had an assist, four rebounds and a steal.
Joshua Morris led BACA with 28 points.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Camden 6, Gates 0: The Bruins (2-4, 1-2 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Red Barons (0-5, 0-3 AAC) in a league game Friday at Gates County High School.
Camden’s Xavier Neal and Max Son led the team with two goals each, Noah Kelly scored a goal with two assists, Spencer Middelton had a goal with an assist, Wyatt Schratwieser had an assist, while goalkeeper Hunter Hopson made two saves for the shutout win.