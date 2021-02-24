The 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference released the 2020-21 all-conference volleyball teams Tuesday.
Currituck County senior outside hitter Merritt Woodson was named the conference player of the year and earned a selection to the all-conference first team.
Currituck, which won the conference championship, had multiple selections to the all-conference teams.
Joining Woodson on the first team were Currituck’s Taylor McCarthy (senior, right side hitter and setter), Macy Pace (junior, middle blocker and middle hitter), Amree Powers (senior, libero) and Sara Hill (senior, right side hitter, defensive specialist and setter) along with First Flight’s Harper Weeks (senior, setter).
The all-conference second team includes Currituck’s Caitlyn Ferretti (junior, middle blocker, middle hitter and right side hitter), Kyrstin Middleton (senior, defensive specialist and outside hitter) and Laine Russell (junior, defensive specialist, libero and setter), Northeastern’s Kennedy Lister (junior, middle hitter, outside hitter and right side hitter), Pasquotank County’s Madi Whaley (senior, setter) and Hannah Harris (senior, outside hitter and defensive specialist) and First Flight’s Meghan Lewis (senior, defensive specialist and libero) and Fiona Finchem (junior, outside hitter and defensive specialist).
Currituck’s Chris Ferretti was named conference coach of the year in his first season leading the program.