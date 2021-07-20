The Northeastern Coastal Conference released its awards for the spring 2021 baseball season.
First Flight High School was the conference champion as the Nighthawks secured a 10-0 record in the conference and a 15-1 overall record.
The Nighthawks advanced to the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Class 2A state playoffs.
Currituck County (11-3, 7-3 NCC) was second in the league, Bertie County (5-7, 4-5 NCC) was third.
Northeastern (4-7-1, 4-6 NCC) was fourth, Pasquotank County (3-8, 3-6 NCC) was fifth and Hertford County (1-13, 1-9 NCC) was sixth.
First Flight junior pitcher Porter Braddy was named conference player of the year. First Flight head coach Steve Saunders was named conference coach of the year.
ALL-CONFERENCE
Pitchers: First Flight — Porter Braddy and Jack Gibson; Currituck County — Josh Greene; Northeastern — Jordan Winslow; Catchers: First Flight — Noah Smeltzer; Currituck County — Ethan Thomas; First Base: Northeastern — Carter Stevenson; First Flight — Tristan York; Second Base: First Flight — Greer Farr; Hertford County — Tyler Jernigan; Third Base: Pasquotank County — Josh Wise; First Flight — Cannon Metcalf; Shortstop: Currituck County — Braden Williams; Hertford County — Justin Powell; Outfield: Currituck County — Dylan Sunderlin and Noah Simpson; First Flight — Colby Evans; Northeastern — Eric Jones and Cayden Dudley; Pasquotank County — Ethan Overton; Utility: Currituck County — Tanner McNeal; Bertie County — Evan Wells.