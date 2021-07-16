The Northeastern Coastal Conference released its all-conference awards for the 2021 softball season.
Currituck County won multiple awards.
Currituck senior catcher Kylee Schojan was named the conference player of the year.
Currituck freshman Addyson Romanczyk was named the conference pitcher of the year.
Currituck head coach Karen Booker was named the conference coach of the year.
Currituck posted a 13-4 overall record with an 8-0 record in the Northeastern Coastal Conference to win the 2021 league championship.
Currituck advanced to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A East Regional championship game and finished as the regional runner-up.
First Flight went 7-5 during the season and posted a 6-2 record in the conference to finish in second place and earn a berth to the NCHSAA Class 2A state playoffs.
Pasquotank County (3-6, 3-4 NCC), Bertie County (1-7, 1-6 NCC) and Hertford County (1-9, 1-7 NCC) rounded out the teams that competed this spring in the league.
Northeastern did not have a softball team this spring.
First team All-Conference: Currituck County — Addyson Romanczyk, Kylee Schojan, Gracey Capps, Mirenda Shields, Karrigan Belangia and Elizabeth Hewitt; First Flight — Emma Richards, Lea Styons, Lauren Hughes, Anna Rogers and Jaylin Fisher.
Second team All-Conference: Pasquotank County — Natalee Meads and Kennedy Linhardt; Currituck County — Eboni Bailey; First Flight — Laney Dexter and Grace Woerner; Bertie County — Courtney Hoggard; Hertford County — Isabella Woodard and Analayah Weaver.