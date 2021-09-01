Area public high school girls tennis teams have begun their seasons and Northeastern Coastal Conference play.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association completed realignment during the spring.
The result of realignment led to John A. Holmes and Manteo moving from Class 1A to Class 2A beginning this fall.
Holmes and Manteo played in the Class 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference from 2017-2021. During the previous four seasons in the AAC, Holmes dominated the league in girls tennis with multiple conference championships.
With both teams moving to Class 2A, they will compete in the NCC against Currituck County, First Flight, Northeastern and Hertford County.
The Northeastern Coastal Conference individual tennis tournament is scheduled for Oct. 10.
The NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East regional tournament is scheduled for Oct. 22-23, while the individual state championship tournament is scheduled for Oct. 29-30.
The NCHSAA dual team state playoffs are set to begin the week of Oct. 18, the regional final round Nov. 3 and the state championship tournament set for Nov. 6.
Here is more on area girls tennis:
CURRITUCK
Coach: Vic Ramsey
Last season’s record: 6-3 overall, 5-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference (Spring 2021)
Outlook: Although the Knights won the spring 2021 Northeastern Coastal Conference dual team championship, the Knights just return one starter from the spring 2021 season.
Caroline Boughn is the returning starter for the Knights from the championship spring season and is expected to play No. 1 singles for Currituck.
Boughn, a junior, had a 6-3 record in No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 singles last season. She qualified for the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East regional in doubles with Madeline Dupre last season.
Kylee Dinterman, a freshman, is expected to play No. 2 singles for the Knights. Coach Ramsey noted she is an excellent player with a great future. Dinterman is doubling as a member of cross country team this fall.
Isabelle Nekervis, a junior, is slated to play No. 3 singles. Last season, Nekervis had a 4-1 record in No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 singles.
McKenzie Hundley, a sophomore, is expected to play No. 4 singles. Last season, she had a 2-1 record in No. 5 and No. 6 singles. Ramsey noted Hundley is a quick learner.
Faith Sarver, a freshman, is set to play No. 6 singles. Ramsey noted Server is a promising player with some experience in Junior Team Tennis (JTT) and various clinics.
Ramsey noted freshmen Logan White and Kaylee Overton, both of whom played JTT last spring, and both have great potential.
The Currituck coach added sophomores Lisa Phillips and Grace Shea, both of whom are just learning the game, but athletic and eager.
Ramsey noted in the space of six weeks, Currituck went from being the most experienced team in the area to, probably, the least experienced.
“We graduated five seniors from last year’s team and have no seniors on the current squad,” Ramsey noted. “Our chances depend on how quickly we can get our younger players up to speed.”
The coach noted the long-term future is bright, but the Knights are clearly in a rebuilding mode this fall.
Before Tuesday’s home conference match against First Flight, the Knights have a 1-1 overall record.
NORTHEASTERN
Coach: Pat Thornton
Last season’s record: 4-2 overall, 4-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference (Spring 2021)
Outlook: Zoe Pureza, Jessica Carter, Chloe Redd, Mary Ellen Foreman and Emma Montero are the returning starters from the spring 2021 season who are on the court this fall.
Pureza, a senior, will play No. 1 singles. Last season, she was an NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship participant in doubles.
Carter, a sophomore, is set to be No. 2 in singles. She was an NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East regional qualifier in doubles last season.
Redd, a senior, is set to be the No. 3 in singles. She was an NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East regional qualifier in doubles last season.
Jada Simpson, a freshman, is expected to be the No. 4 in singles. Coach Thornton noted Simpson is new to the sport of tennis and is very athletic.
Foreman, a junior, is set to be the No. 5 singles player for NHS. Foreman was an NCHSAA Class 1A Individual East regional participant last season.
Montero, a senior, is set to play No. 6 singles for the Eagles this season. Coach Thornton noted Montero is a solid player in singles and doubles.
Macie Braymiller, a junior, is expected to play in the top six in singles this season.
Thornton noted Braymiller has been playing for three years now and will hopefully help in some matches in singles and others in doubles.
A strength of the team will be its experience. Three of Northeastern’s top six players played in the regional tournament with Pureza competing in the state championship doubles tournament last season.
Thornton noted a lack of depth on the team will be an issue for the Eagles this season. NHS will also have new doubles teams learning to play together.
Before Tuesday’s home conference match against Manteo, Northeastern as a 3-0 overall record with a 2-0 record in the conference this fall.
JOHN A. HOLMES
Coach: Nelson Spear
Last season’s record: 9-0 overall, 5-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference (Spring 2021)
Outlook: The Aces return five starters from last season’s team that won the Class 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference championship.
Sydney Spear, a senior, will play No. 1 singles for the Aces this season. Last season, Spear had an 18-4 record and was named the 2021 Albemarle Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
Bailey Rinehart, a junior, will play No. 2 singles for Holmes. Last season, Rinehart had a 16-6 record.
When healthy, Carson Ray, a junior, is expected to play No. 3 singles. Last season, Ray had a 19-3 overall record.
Ellie Spear, a sophomore, is set to play No. 4 singles. Last season, Ellie Spear had a 21-2 record.
Olivia Hare, a senior, is set to play No. 5 singles and had an 18-1 record last season.
Ellie Spear and Hare were the 2021 Albemarle Athletic Conference doubles champions.
Liza Bond, a sophomore, is set to play No. 6 singles this fall. Last season, Bond had a 6-0 record.
Molly Harvill, a sophomore, and Hannah Hoffman, a senior, are expected to play this season.
Harvill had a 2-1 record last season.
Coach Spear noted he expects the Aces to contend for a conference title this fall. The coach noted Holmes’ experienced players with high aspirations and goals.
The Aces will have to navigate a smaller roster and need all of the players to remain healthy, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic.