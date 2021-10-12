The Northeastern Coastal Conference updated the schedule for girls tennis this week.
On Wednesday, the Northeastern Coastal Conference dual team tiebreaker match between Edenton's John A. Holmes and Northeastern high schools will be played at Chowan University in Murfreesboro.
Holmes and Northeastern were co-conference champions during the regular season.
The winner of the tiebreaker dual team match earns the conference champion designation for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Class 2A dual team state playoffs.
On Thursday, the Northeastern Coastal Conference Individual tournament will be held at Northeastern.
Singles and doubles matches are scheduled to begin just after 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Currituck County, First Flight, Hertford County, John A. Holmes, Manteo and Northeastern are expected to have athletes compete in the tournament.