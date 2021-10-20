Northeastern High School completed renovations to its high school gymnasium in September.
The gym has had a lot of memorable moments inside for basketball and volleyball games over the decades.
“It is a new beginning and a new chapter,” Northeastern athletic director and varsity men’s basketball coach Ronald Nixon said in an Oct. 6 interview with The Daily Advance.
Nixon, who has been a coach at Northeastern for almost 20 years, gave credit to previous and current Northeastern High School administrations and the maintenance department for helping complete the gym’s makeover.
It is believed that the current upgrades to the gym are the most extensive since the school open in the late 1960s.
“All of us came together and we got the job done,” Nixon said.
According to Nixon, the process to upgrade the gym had been in the works for the last 1 1/2 years.
The Northeastern women’s volleyball team played the first varsity match in the upgraded gym on Sept. 30.
Nixon said he designed the new layout of the court.
From a basketball perspective, inside each 3-point arc, the court is two-tone wood, with a darker tone of wood outside of the free-throw lanes and free-throw circles.
On the end lines, Northeastern is spelled out with NORTH in gold font and EASTERN in white font.
The volleyball court dimensions are also on the court.
Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City, NC had many, many years of old oil based finish on it. It was almost brown. With a sand and refinish (as well as a updated design) their floor looks brand new to match their new bleachers!#superiorcourtsystemsbyflooraction #nchsaa pic.twitter.com/coA7xG9F2M— SCSbyFlooraction (@SCSFloorAction) October 6, 2021
The padding on the walls under each basket were upgraded.
One of the newest features for fans are new black plastic seats in seating sections on both sides of the court sidelines.
Previously, fans had to sit on wooden seats.
Nixon, who is in his second year as the athletic director at Northeastern High School, noted more upgrades are planned for other sports facilities on campus, but asked for community support.
Over the years, smaller updates were done to the gym.
During the last decade, ceiling tiles were removed from above the court.
Within the past few years, new lighting was installed.
Along with hosting high school sporting and community events, the gym is used for the high school’s physical education classes.