Northeastern High School established control early, built a large halftime lead, and then coasted to a 28-6 victory over Hertford County.
The win over the Bears [4-2, 2-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference] kept the Eagles [5-0, 3-0 NCC] undefeated, and in sole possession of first place in the Northeastern Coastal Conference.
A large, homecoming night crowd roared their approval as the Northeastern spread offense took the opening kickoff and marched 72 yards in seven plays for the first touchdown of the game. The first big play was a pass from quarterback Jalen Melson to E.J.Gatling, who took the short pass in the left flat, and turned it into a 32 yard catch and run.
Two plays later, Melson found his other favorite receiver, Shamar Sutton, looping over the middle for 35 yards and a first and goal at the Hertford two yard line. From there, Rashawn Lister crashed up the middle, and crossed the goal line to give the Eagles the lead at the 8:21 mark. The 245 lb. senior has been very effective in short yardage situations, as well as a stalwart at middle linebacker on defense. Melson connected with Gatling on the conversion pass, and Northeastern led 8-0.
The Bears tried to respond with their first possession. On the passing and running of quarterback Keveon Rodgers, Hertford made two first downs, and had the ball on the Northeastern 27 yard line. However, the Eagles allowed no additional yards, and took over on their own 28 yard line.
A jet sweep run by Gatling was compounded by a horse collar tackle penalty that moved the ball out to the Eagle 46 yard line. Two plays later, Melson passed to Alandas Williams, who slipped a tackle up the sideline for an 18 yard gain. Melson ran for six, and then passed to Gatling for 14 more. After a loss of two yards, Jordan Jones gained 10 tough yards to move the ball inside the Hertford 10-yard line. After a quarterback draw covered half the distance, Melson handed the ball off to Tyselle Spencer who went off right tackle for a four yard touchdown. The conversion failed, but the Eagles led 14-0 with 1:03 left in the first quarter.
Hertford was forced to punt after a third down combined sack by Northeastern defenders Ahmad Fisher, and Jamison Fletcher. After the Bear kick, the Eagles had good field position at their own 40 yard line. Two pass receptions by Gatling got one first down, and a quarterback draw on fourth down got the Eagles to a first down on the Bear 28. It was a great call, when everyone expected Melson to pass in that situation. After a short gain, Melson passed to Sutton in the left flank.
The junior cut hard inside, lost the initial tackler, accelerated, and raced all the way for a 24 yard touchdown. Conversion no good, but Northeastern led 20-0, and had all the momentum.
Melson was red hot in the first half, completing his first six passes, and nine of his first eleven attempts. The "Touchdown Twins", Sutton and Gatling, have made it difficult for opponents in pass defense. Northeastern coach Antonio Moore moves the pair around to take advantage of their speed and skills.
"Yes, it's a 'cat and mouse' game with those two. If the defense plays press, they can run past them. If the backs play off, they can catch a short pass and turn it into a long play."
At the end of the first half, the Bears made a mistake that really hurt their comeback effort. With just five seconds left, Rodgers completed a short pass from his own 19 yard line. The Hertford receiver tried a flea flicker, but the lateral was too high. Northeastern strong safety Randall Ferguson alertly picked up the ball and ran it in for a defensive touchdown. Jones rushed in the conversion, and the lead was 28-0 at the break.
The Northeastern offense did not produce any points in the second half. Hertford showed a stronger pass rush, and the Eagles hurt themselves with penalties. Added to that, the Eagles could not get any consistent running game.
"We have to run the ball better. We are going to need a better running game down the road," said coach Moore. "We made too many mistakes in the second half. Maybe it was having the lead, and a lack of focus, but we have to eliminate those mistakes and play better."
The Eagle defense was bend but not break in the second half. They allowed yards, but didn't allow a score until two minutes left in the game. Rodgers, who would complete 19 of 33 passes for 152 yards, would connect with Jahaun Bond for a 33 yard touchdown to complete the game score.
Melson was 14 of 26 for 232 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He would also lead the Eagles in rushing with 51 net yards. Gatling had six receptions for 96 yards, and Sutton also had six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.