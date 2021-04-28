BARCO — Currituck County High School hosted the Northeastern Coastal Conference Individual boys tennis tournaments Monday.
The competition featured singles and doubles tournaments.
Currituck, First Flight and Northeastern had entries in both tournaments.
According to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, athletes who finished in the top three of each NCC tournament secured a berth to the NCHSAA 2A East Regional individual tournament.
The 2A regional tournament is scheduled to be held May 7-8 at Greene Central High School in Snow Hill.
Northeastern will send both of its doubles teams to the regional.
Northeastern’s Wilson Wysor and Michael Carter faced teammates Simeon Hurdle and Alex Kockler in the conference doubles final match.
The match needed a third set tiebreaker.
Hurdle and Kockler held a 7-3 advantage in the race to 10 points.
A string of unforced errors hurt the duo as Carter and Wysor clinched the match with a 4-6, 7-6, 10-7 victory.
In the third place doubles match, it was an all-Currituck matchup between Tyler Sunderlin and Noah Cutler against Cole Menteer and Andrew Stevenson.
Cutler and Sunderlin secured the win and the third and final doubles berth to the regional from the conference.
In the singles tournament, First Flight’s James Woerner defeated First Flight teammate Christopher Young-Stone 6-0, 6-0 to secure the league tournament title.
In the third place singles match, Northeastern’s James Hornthal defeated NHS teammate Brandon Value 7-6, 6-4 to secure a spot in the regional singles tournament.
Before the tournaments began, the Northeastern Coastal Conference all-conference selections were released.
First Flight’s Woerner, Young-Stone, Max Stabley, Ethan Haskie and Cam Summerton, Currituck’s Sunderlin and Cutler and Northeastern’s Kockler, Carter, Wysor and Hurdle were named to the all-conference team.
FOOTBALL
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) secured UNC’s Kenan Stadium and NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium as host sites for the 2020-2021 NCHSAA Football State Playoffs.
The association made the announcement on Monday.
Games will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021 through Saturday, May 8, 2021. Each venue will host four games. Classifications will be assigned to a venue following the completion of the Regional Finals.
On Thursday, the 2AA and 3AA Championship Games will be held at 7 p.m.
On Friday, the 3A and 4A Championship Games will be held at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the 1A, 1AA, 2A and 4AA Championship Games will be played at either noon or 5 p.m.
In the 2A tournament, No. 3 Northeastern (6-2) is scheduled to play at No. 1 Reidsville (8-0) for the East Regional championship Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Manteo 3, John A. Holmes 0: Manteo (7-4, 6-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated Holmes (10-2, 3-2 AAC) in a league match Monday at Purser Soccer Complex in Edenton.
With the win, Manteo clinched the league championship.
Manteo’s Cici Lowe scored three goals, Emma Ortega had two assists, while Angelica Landazuri had an assist.
Manteo goalkeeper Montanta Miller made four saves and made a save on a penalty shot to secure the shutout win.
SOFTBALL
Camden 21, John A. Holmes 0: The Bruins defeated the Aces in five innings of the Albemarle Athletic Conference game Saturday in Camden.
BOYS TENNIS
Manteo 5, John A. Holmes 4: Manteo (2-5, 2-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Aces (1-8, 1-2 AAC) in a league match Monday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
With the win, Manteo secured the conference championship.
Manteo earned wins in singles from No. 1 Colson Walker 6-2, 6-0, No. 2 Grayson Lewis 6-0, 6-2, No. 3 Caleb Maher 7-5, 6-2 and No. 4 Trenton Phillips 6-4, 6-4.
Manteo earned a win in No. 1 doubles from the duo of Walker and Lewis 8-3.
POSTPONEMENTS
Because of the tensions in Elizabeth City following the shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr. by a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputy on April 21, Camden County Schools has postponed after school activities through today.
Camden’s girls soccer match vs. Perquimans in Hertford was not played Monday.
Camden’s home softball game against Perquimans on Tuesday has been tentatively rescheduled to Thursday at 6 p.m.
Camden’s varsity home baseball game against First Flight on Tuesday was not played.