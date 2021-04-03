The Northeastern High School football team traveled to Charles B. Aycock High School Thursday night for a game.
The Eagles (4-2) defeated the host Falcons (1-5) 54-0 in a non-conference game at C.B. Aycock High School in Pikeville.
Northeastern concludes its regular season Friday, April 9 at Northampton County.
BOYS TENNIS
First Flight 5, Northeastern 4: The Nighthawks (4-0, 4-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Eagles (3-2, 2-2 NCC) in a league match Thursday at Northeastern High School.
Northeastern secured wins in singles from No. 2 Michael Carter 6-1, 6-0 against Max Stabley, No. 3 Wilson Wysor 6-1, 6-1 against Christopher Young-Stone and No. 5 Simeon Hurdle 6-0, 6-3 against Dylan Johnson.
First Flight earned wins in singles from No. 1 James Warner 6-0, 6-3 against Alex Kockler, No. 4 Ethan Haskie 4-6, 7-6[7-1], 0-0[10-2] against Brandon Value and No. 6 Cam Summerton 6-3, 6-4 against James Hornthal.
First Flight secured wins in doubles from No. 1 duo Warner and Haskie 8-3 against Carter and Wysor and No. 3 duo Summerton and Bert Weddington 8-4 against Value and Hornthal.
Northeastern’s No. 2 doubles team of Kockler and Hurdle defeated Young-Stone and Johnson 8-2.
SOFTBALL
Perquimans 8, Greenbrier Christian Academy (Va.) 4: The Pirates (2-1) defeated the Gators (0-1) at Greenbrier Christian Academy Tuesday.
Perquimans’ Faith Christian led the Pirates in the non-conference game with two doubles and an RBI, Jewel Benton had two hits.
Carly Elliott registered two hits with an RBI, while Bristyl Ridddick went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs.
Breanne Shepherd pitched five innings for the Pirates and gave up four hits, four rund, an earned run, no walks and registered six strikeouts.
Christian pitched two innings, gave up five hits, three runs, no earned runs, a walk and struck out one batter.