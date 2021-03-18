The Northeastern High School football team defeated Currituck County 40-12 Wednesday night at Northeastern High School.
The game was moved from Friday night to Wednesday night to avoid potential inclement weather in the region.
Northeastern (2-2, 2-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) held a 28-0 lead at halftime of the conference game.
Northeastern senior quarterback Deandre Proctor completed 8-of-16 passes for 115 yards with a touchdown.
The Eagles tallied 441 rushing yards in the game.
Juan Riddick, a senior running back, rushed for 206 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown, Qua’mir Webb, also a senior running back, rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns, while Proctor rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Northeastern’s Jordan Jones had a 31-yard touchdown catch, James Williams had a 22-yard touchdown catch, while Shamar Sutton led NHS with 40 receiving yards.
Jamison Fletcher led the Eagles with nine total tackles and a sack, while Kaveon Freshwater posted two sacks and seven total tackles.
NHS senior defensive back Cametruis Mayfield recovered a fumble.
Currituck (1-1, 0-1 NCC) played in its first game since Feb. 26.
Currituck’s week two game against Camden County was not played because of COVID-19 protocols and week three was an open date.
Traveon Powell, a senior running back, paced the Knights as he scored two touchdowns in the game.
Gates at Perquimans: The Pirates (2-0) home Albemarle Athletic Conference game against the Red Barons (0-2) scheduled for today will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols.
Camden at Manteo: The Bruins (0-1) are scheduled to return to play today at 7:30 p.m. at Manteo (1-1, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) following missing two weeks of action due to COVID-19 protocols.
Camden rallied in the fourth quarter in its last game against First Flight on Feb. 26, but First Flight scored a late touchdown to secure a 20-14 win in a game that was impacted by rain.
In the contest, Jaden Clark led Camden with 81 rushing yards on 13 carries, while quarterback Sam Guill had 41 rushing yards and a touchdown run.
Jackson Nobles leads the Bruins with 13 total tackles.
Today’s game for Manteo will be homecoming and senior night.
Manteo defeated Gates County 34-14 last week for its first win of the season. Manteo lost a non-conference game at Currituck County in week one on Feb. 26.
Jack Cook has played quarterback for Manteo this season and has thrown for 89 yards. Manteo is a run-first team on offense. Tyner Gray leads Manteo with 151 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Bryson Sherrod has 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season.
Ayden O’Neal leads Manteo with 13 total tackles for the season.
Tonight’s game will be streamed live on the Manteo Athletics YouTube page for free. Radio station 98.1 FM will have the live audio play-by-play of the game.