The Northeastern High School boys’ basketball team defeated Currituck County 51-46 Tuesday night at Northeastern High School.
Kaveon Freshwater led Northeastern (2-0, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) in the league game with 19 points and seven rebounds, Deandre Proctor followed with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Currituck (2-2, 0-1 NCC) returns to play Friday at Pasquotank County.
John A. Holmes 67, Camden 38: The Aces (3-0, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) earned the league win against the Bruins (2-3, 0-1 AAC) Tuesday night at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
Jewell Coston led the Aces with 14 points, 10 rebounds, a blocked shot, three assists and three steals, Malachi White followed with 10 points, three rebounds four assists, a block and two steals, Teddy Wilson posted nine points, eight rebounds, an assist and two steals.
Quan Twine added 11 rebounds, three assists and six points, Matthew Winborne had eight points, two rebounds, two assists and four steals, Jaylon Gurganus and Jacob Colon scored six points each, while Fred Drew and Kendrick Armstead scored four points each in the win.
Lawrence Academy 53, Albemarle School 44: The Colts (0-3, 0-3 Tarheel Independent Conference) lost to the Warriors (4-3, 2-1 TIC) in the league game Tuesday at Albemarle School.
Logan Dunn led Albemarle School with 23 points, 19 rebounds, four steals, three blocks and two steals, Cole Langley followed with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Sawyer Mizelle led Lawrence Academy with 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals, while teammate Drew Pippens added 10 points, a blocked shot, four rebounds, two assists and three steals in the win.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
John A. Holmes 55, Camden 28: The Aces (2-1, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Bruins (0-5, 0-1 AAC) in the league game Tuesday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
Lawrence Academy 33, Albemarle School 9: The Colts (0-3, 0-3 Tarheel Independent Conference) lost to the Warriors (2-5, 2-1 TIC) in the league game Tuesday at Albemarle School.
Caroline Blowe led Albemarle School with four points and seven rebounds, Maci Higgins had eight rebounds and three points, Sylvia Jennings scored two points with a rebounds and a steal, Monique Guzman Torres posted four rebounds and two steals, Tyra Gutierrez had five rebounds, Maritza Alcantar Reyes posted two rebounds, an assist and a steal, Nia Cherry had three rebounds and a block, while Andi White had three rebounds.