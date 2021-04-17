The Northeastern boys tennis team defeated Currituck County 9-0 Thursday in a Northeastern Coastal Conference match at Northeastern High School.
The Eagles (5-2, 4-2 NCC) earned wins in singles from No. 1 Michael Carter 6-0, 6-2 against Tyler Sunderlin, No. 2 Wilson Wysor 3-6, 6-1, 0-0(10-4) against Noah Cutler, No. 3 Simeon Hurdle 6-0, 6-2 against Cole Menteer, No. 4 Brandon Value 6-4, 6-2 against Andrew Stevenson, No. 5 James Hornthal 6-0, 6-1 against Kaden Underwood and No. 6 Khaleighl Winslow 6-0, 6-0 against Wyatt Spencer.
Northeastern earned wins in doubles matches from No. 1 Carter and Wysor 8-0 against Sunderlin and Cutler, No. 2 Hurdle and Value 8-1 against Menteer and Stevenson and No. 3 John Sanders and Jeremy Winslow 8-1 against Underwood and Spencer.
The Knights (1-4, 0-4 NCC) were scheduled to play at First Flight on Friday afternoon.
GIRLS SOCCER
First Flight 9, Camden 0: First Flight (8-0) defeated Camden County (0-8-1) in a non-conference match Thursday at First Flight High School.
NCHSAA
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released a statement Thursday following its appearance at a North Carolina General Assembly subcommittee meeting on the association.
“We want to thank the members of the General Assembly Committee for the opportunity to discuss high school athletics in North Carolina,” NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said in the statement. “This was an insightful experience, and we appreciate hearing the legislators’ concerns and open dialogue about our Association.
We believe we accomplished our goal to better inform legislators of our mission, vision and values. We look forward to continue this dialogue in the coming weeks.”