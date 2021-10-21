NEWPORT — The Northeastern High School girls tennis team defeated East Carteret 8-1 in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A women’s tennis dual team state playoffs Wednesday.
Northeastern (14-1) is the No. 11 seed in the East region in the state tournament.
Northeastern’s winners in singles were Zoe Pureza, Jessica Carter, Chloe Redd, Jada Simpson, Mary Ellen Foreman, and Emma Montero.
Northeastern’s winners in doubles were Pureza and Carter along with Redd and Simpson.
East Carteret (10-3), the No. 6 seed in the tournament’s East region, secured a win in doubles from the No. 3 doubles pair of Linden Campbell-Godfrey and Cate Wolf.
Northeastern advances to play at No. 3 seed Greene Central in the second round on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Research Triangle 9, John A. Holmes 0: The No. 4 seed Aces (13-2) lost to the No. 13 seed Raptors (11-4) in an NCHSAA first round state playoff dual team match in the Class 2A tournament in the East region Wednesday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
Research Triangle advances to the second round of the state playoffs and will play the No. 12 seed Washington (12-4).
Union Pines 6, First Flight 3: The No. 10 seed Nighthawks (6-5) lost to the No. 7 seed Vikings (12-2) in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3A girls tennis dual team state playoff tournament in the East region Wednesday at Union Pines High School in Cameron.
According to MaxPreps.com, First Flight earned wins in singles from No. 3 Emily Yurasek with a 6-3, 4-6, 0-0(12-10) win against Becca Cameron and No. 6 singles Annalise Hyder with a 6-2, 6-3 result against Madelyn Ragsdale.
The Nighthawks earned a win in No. 3 doubles with the pair of Heather Snyder and Chloe Rose with a 9-8(7-3) result against Abby Robertson and Ceilidh Clendenin.
Union Pines earned wins in singles from No. 1 Tyne Ross (6-0, 6-0) against Allison Hudson, No. 2 Lily Slyman (6-1, 6-0) against Grace Woerner, No. 4 Abby Robertson (6-4, 6-0) against Olivia Lillinston and No. 5 Mckayla Kirk (6-2, 6-1) against Snyder.
Union Pines earned wins in doubles from No. 1 Ross and Slyman (8-3) against Hudson and Woerner and No. 2 Cameron and Kirk (8-1) against Yurasek and Lillinston.
Union Pines advances to the second round and will play No. 2 seed Croatan (14-0).
CROSS COUNTRY
Pasquotank County High School hosted the Northeastern Coastal Conference cross country championship meet Wednesday afternoon.
First Flight won the boys team competition with 19 points. Currituck County was second with 44 points, Camden County placed third with 73 points.
Manteo was fourth with 110 points and Hertford County was fifth with 148 points.
First Flight’s Warner Campbell was the boys conference individual champion.
In the girls meet, Camden County won the team competition with 45 points. Currituck County was second with 47 points.
First Flight placed third with 56 points, Manteo was fourth with 73 points.
Currituck County’s Kylee Dinterman was the girls conference individual champion.
Northeastern’s Tony Johnson and Currituck’s Anita Rubino were selected as the conference coaches of the year.
Qualifying athletes advance to the NCHSAA East regional tournaments on Oct. 30.
BOYS SOCCER
First Flight def. John A. Holmes: According to MaxPreps.com, the Nighthawks (10-1-1, 9-0-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) earned a conference win against the Aces (3-12, 0-10 NCC) because of a forfeit by the Aces.
The match was scheduled to be played Wednesday in Edenton.
Currituck 5, Pasquotank 0: The Knights (6-5-1, 5-4-1NCC) defeated the Panthers (7-6, 3-6 NCC) in a league match Wednesday at Pasquotank County High School in Elizabeth City.