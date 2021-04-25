AHOSKIE — The Northeastern High School football team scored 28 first-half points as Northeastern defeated Eastern Randolph 41-0 Saturday afternoon in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs.
The game was played at Hertford County High School.
The contest was initially scheduled to be played Friday, April 23 at Northeastern in Elizabeth City, but the game was postponed and rescheduled to Saturday afternoon in Ahoskie.
Unrest in Elizabeth City emerged following the shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr. by a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputy on Wednesday, April 21.
On the field, the Eagles continued their potent play on offense and suffocating effort on defense.
On it’s opening drive, NHS faced a third-and-long.
Northeastern senior quarterback Deandre Proctor connected with Shamar Sutton for a 33-yard pass for a first down.
On the next play, Proctor took the direct snap from center, ran through the offensive line, and made a handful of Eastern Randolph defenders miss tackle attempts for a 27-yard touchdown run.
Northeastern senior placekicker Simeon Hurdle converted the point-after-touchdown kick to extend the NHS lead to 7-0 with 10:24 to go in the first quarter.
Hurdle converted 5-of-6 point-after-touchdown kicks in the win.
After the early score, Eastern Randolph, the No. 7 seed in the 2A tournament in the East region, settled in and forced NHS to punt the ball on the next drive.
The Northeastern defense was tested late in the first quarter.
The Wildcats secured field position inside the NHS 40-yard line after a punt by the Eagles did not travel far.
Eastern Randolph moved the ball to the Northeastern 10-yard line, but on fourth-and-3, the Wildcats were unable to secure a first down on a running play as the Eagles secured a turnover on downs.
Northeastern struck quick as Proctor rolled to his right and threw the ball to James Williams.
Williams was able to break a tackle to pick up 49 yards on the play and moved the ball inside Eastern Randolph territory.
NHS ended the drive on a Proctor 25-yard touchdown run to increase its lead to 14-0 with 11:52 in the second quarter.
On the ensuing drive, Eastern Randolph quarterback Stratton Barwick completed a pass to Osiris Ross. On Ross’ attempt to break a tackle, Northeastern defensive back Quaymon Williams knocked the ball away from Ross and recovered the fumble.
On Northeastern’s first play after the fumble, Proctor completed a pass to Jerron Hinton for a 41-yard touchdown to up the NHS lead to 21-0 with 10:08 to go in the second quarter.
Northeastern junior defensive lineman Kaveon Freshwater made arguably the play of the game in the second.
With the Wildcats at their own 14-yard line, Barwick broke through the NHS defense and was running free down the Northeastern sideline with a convoy of Eastern Randolph blockers.
Freshwater, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, was able to chase down Barwick and forced a fumble inside the Northeastern 5-yard line.
Freshwater recovered the fumble at the NHS 2-yard line to give possession to the Eagles and prevent the Wildcats from scoring a touchdown on the play.
According to 247sports.com and Rivals.com, Freshwater has football scholarship offers from NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (Division I) programs UNC-Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Liberty, Old Dominion and Virginia Tech.
Following the fumble recovery, the Eagles began an eight play drive from their own 2-yard line.
NHS earned a 33-yard pass completion on third down from Proctor to junior wide receiver AJ Williams.
Later on the drive, Proctor threw a screen pass to Hinton who was able to sprint past Eastern Randolph defenders for a 30-yard touchdown with 58 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Northeastern’s Kentrell Williams intercepted an Eastern Randolph pass before halftime.
No. 3 Northeastern led 28-0 at halftime.
Eastern Randolph (5-2) entered the game without one of its quarterbacks who was ejected during its first round win against No. 2 Clinton.
The Wildcats lost Barwick early in the third quarter to an upper body injury that was sustained on a pass attempt.
He was hit by an NHS lineman while throwing the ball.
Kaemen Marley and Ross both took snaps at quarterback in the second half with Ross having the most success.
Late in the fourth quarter, Eastern Randolph had a fourth-and-goal from the NHS 10-yard line, but the pass attempt was broken up by a host of NHS defenders with 1:28 left in the game.
The Wildcat defense provided more resistance in the second half. Eastern Randolph’s Elijah Glover intercepted a Proctor pass in the end zone early in the fourth quarter for a touchback.
Northeastern scored in the fourth quarter on a Qua’mir Webb 42-yard touchdown run and on a Webb fumble recovery for a touchdown for the game’s final points.
Northeastern defensive lineman Quasi Thomas recovered a fumble in the third quarter.
Proctor finished with two passing and two rushing touchdowns, Hinton had two receiving touchdowns, while Webb scored two touchdowns.
The Eagles offense tallied around 200 rushing yards, while adding over 250 passing yards.
The NHS defense limited Eastern Randolph to less than 200 rushing yards and less than 75 passing yards.
With the win, Northeastern (6-2) advances to the NCHSAA 2A East Regional championship game for the third consecutive season.
The Eagles are the two-time defending East regional champion.
Northeastern will travel west to play No. 1 seed Reidsville (8-0) in the regional championship game this Friday at Reidsville High School.
Reidsville defeated No. 4 Wallace-Rose Hill 49-15 in a second round game.
Northeastern and Reidsville last met in the NCHSAA 2A state championship game Dec. 14, 2019 at Wake Forest University.
Reidsville won 14-0. The Rams have defeated the Eagles in the last two 2A state championship games.
The teams met in the 2018 state championship game at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of North Carolina State University.
Reidsville won the game 31-28.
In recent years, Reidsville, who claims 21 state championships, has been assigned to the West region for the playoffs.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reidsville’s conference, the Mid-State Conference, was assigned to the East region for playoff seeding for the 2020-21 NCHSAA athletic year.