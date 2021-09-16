The Northeastern High School football team defeated First Flight High School 52-0 Wednesday night inside the Northeastern Athletic Complex on the campus of Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City.
The game was a Northeastern Coastal Conference matchup and senior night for Northeastern.
The contest was initially scheduled to be played Friday, but was moved to Wednesday night to avoid expected inclement weather.
Before the game, Northeastern recognized its senior football players and cheerleaders.
The Eagles (3-0, 1-0 NCC) wasted little time to distance themselves from the Nighthawks (1-2, 0-1 NCC) in the first quarter.
First Flight received the opening kickoff.
On its opening offensive possession on third down, First Flight fumbled the ball and Northeastern recovered the football.
On Northeastern’s first offensive play after the fumble, quarterback Jalen Melson connected with senior Edrith “EJ” Gatling for a 26-yard touchdown. The Eagles converted the 2-point after touchdown conversion to take an 8-0 lead.
Both teams traded turnovers as a Zack Flora pass was intercepted by Northeastern’s Tyselle Spencer.
Moments later, a Melson pass was intercepted by First Flight’s Cam Murphy.
First Flight’s next offensive drive ended with a punt attempt.
The snap on fourth down was high to the First Flight punter who was able to get the ball in the end zone, but threw the ball out of bounds.
First Flight was assessed an intentional grounding penalty for throwing the ball out of bounds and not back to the line of scrimmage. The penalty led to a safety and two points for NHS to increase the Eagles lead to 10-0 with 7:29 in the first quarter.
After receiving the free kick, Northeastern’s Melson connected with senior Eric Jones for a more than 30-yard touchdown pass to increase the NHS advantage to 18-0.
The Eagle defense got another turnover as senior defensive back Alandas “AJ” Williams, Jr., intercepted an Alex Bryson pass.
The interception led to a Melson to Shamar Sutton 9-yard touchdown reception to extend the lead to 24-0.
Gatling added to his standout game as he intercepted another First Flight pass on defense and returned the ball over 25 yards for a touchdown.
A 2-point conversion run by senior Jordan Jones increased Northeastern’s lead to 32-0 with 3:30 in the first quarter.
The Eagles ended the first quarter with a 32-0 lead.
Melson threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to senior D’Andre Tolson to increase the Northeastern advantage to 38-0.
One of the bright spots for the Nighthawks in the second quarter was a kickoff return into Northeastern territory by Gage Tomlin.
A First Flight drive stalled at the Northeastern 10-yard line late in the second quarter.
Northeastern led by 38 points at halftime.
Early in the third quarter, the running clock was in effect.
Northeastern added an interception on defense by Randall Ferguson, while scoring touchdowns on a Melson to Gatling 21-yard pass in the third quarter and a Jordan Jones 22-yard run in the fourth quarter.
According to statistics on MaxPreps.com, Melson completed 8-of-12 passes for 176 yards, five touchdown passes and an interception.
Jordan Jones led the Eagles with 32 rushing yards and a score, Eric Jones had two catches for 56 yards and a score, Gatling had 55 receiving yards and two scores, Tolson had two catches for 51 yards and Sutton had two catches for 14 yards.
Jamison Fletcher, a senior linebacker, paced NHS with nine total tackles, while senior defensive lineman Kaevon Freshwater had six total tackles.
Up next for Northeastern is its annual rivalry game against Edenton’s John A. Holmes in a league game on Friday, Sept. 24 at Northeastern.
Up next, First Flight hosts its Dare County and conference rival in Manteo on Friday, Sept. 24 in the Marlin Bowl.