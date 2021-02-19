The Northeastern boys’ soccer team defeated Hertford County 8-0 Wednesday at Northeastern High School.
The Eagles (4-0, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Bears (0-1, 0-1 NCC) in a league match.
Northeastern continues league play today at First Flight.
Manteo 3, John A. Holmes 0: Manteo (5-0-1, 4-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Aces (1-3-1, 0-1 AAC) in a conference match Wednesday at Manteo High School in Manteo.
Andrew Hayman led Manteo with two goals, Oscar Rivera scored a goal, while Aldo Herrera and Dylan Jones each registered an assist in the win.
Manteo goalkeeper Cody Weaver secured the shutout win.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
First Flight 14, Swansboro 3: The Nighthawks (5-0) defeated the Pirates (1-2) in a non-conference match Wednesday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
Nick Gardill paced First Flight with six goals, Ethan Marshall scored three goals, Cam Van Lunen scored three goals with five assists.
Jacob Gray scored a goal with three assists, Jaden Clary scored a goal, while JJ Summerton had two assists.
First Flight goaltender Porter Smith made two saves on five shots on goal in the win.
Swansboro’s Brady Geddes scored two goals, while Zechariah Frantz scored a goal with two assists.
Swansboro goaltender Hunter Shank made 17 saves on 31 shots on goal.
BASKETBALL
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association staff has been monitoring and discussing the latest weather forecasts and the potential for school delays and/or closings Thursday and/or today due to inclement weather.
A special meeting was held by the NCHSAA Board of Directors on Wednesday evening to discuss the upcoming bracketing of the NCHSAA State Basketball Tournament.
The decision was made to postpone basketball bracketing until Sunday.
The NCHSAA anticipates brackets being posted early afternoon.
Additionally, the Board made the decision to allow any school to play three contests this week, if needed, without approval from the NCHSAA.
The season limitation of 14 contests remains in place for all schools with the exception of those schools involved in special tie-breaker games for 1st place (max. 15 contests).
— NCHSAA