TYNER — The Northeastern High School boys’ soccer team defeated John A. Holmes 4-2 Monday afternoon at the Northern Chowan Community Center soccer field.
The non-conference match was scheduled to be played in Edenton at the Purser Soccer Complex, but due to playing conditions at Purser, the game was moved to the community center.
Sim Hurdle led the Eagles with two goals and one assist.
Wilson Wysor and Brandon Value each scored one goal, while Rigo Molina added one assist in the win.
Northeastern (2-0) returns to play today on the road at Gates County, while the Aces (0-2) travel to Elizabeth City to take on Pasquotank County.
First Flight 5, Camden 0: First Flight (1-0-1) defeated Camden County (0-1-0) by a 5-0 score Monday at First Flight High School.
The match was a non-conference game between the Bruins (0-1-0) and the Nighthawks (1-0-1).
Camden is scheduled to return to action today at Camden Community Park against visiting Currituck County.