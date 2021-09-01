The Northeastern High School girls tennis team defeated Manteo 9-0 Tuesday at Northeastern High School.
The Eagles (4-0) secured wins in the Northeastern Coastal Conference match with wins in singles from No. 1 Zoe Pureza 8-2 against Maili McManus, No. 2 Jessica Carter 8-0 against Sarah Phillips, No. 3 Chloe Redd 8-2 against Jordan Holcomb, No. 4 Jada Simpson 8-3 against Edyth Simpson, No. 5 Mary Ellen Foreman 8-2 against Grace Garman and No. 6 Emma Montero 8-1 against Alonah Austin.
Northeastern swept Manteo (0-3) in doubles with wins by No. 1 Pureza and Carter 8-1 against McManus and Holcomb, No. 2 Redd and Jada Simpson 8-1 against Phillips and Edyth Simpson and No. 3 Foreman and Montero 8-1 against Garman and Nya Pledger.
Northeastern is scheduled to return to play Thursday with a match against fellow conference member First Flight.
First Flight 9, Currituck 0: First Flight defeated Currituck in NCC tennis action, 9-0, on Tuesday in Barco. The Nighthawks won all six singles matches in straight sets.
The closest contests were at No. 2, where Kylee Dinterman lost 6-3, 6-4, to Grace Woerner, and at No. 6, where Lisa Phillips dropped a 6-2, 6-4 decision. In doubles, the Lady Knights had two excellent chances to pick up wins, but fell just short. Phillips and Kampbell Belangia lost 8-6 at No. 3 doubles, and Dinterman and Faith Sarver lost in a tiebreaker, 9-8 (9-7).
“We played a lot better than the scores would indicate, against a more experienced team,” commented Currituck coach Vic Ramsey. “If we keep making as much improvement each match as we made tonight, we’ll be fine.” Currituck (1-1 NCC, 1-2 overall) hosts Edenton on Tuesday following the Labor Day break.
BOYS SOCCER
Victory Christian 8, Bethel Assembly Christian Academy 1: Victory Christian (2-1, 1-0 NCCAA North) secured the win against Bethel (0-5, 0-3 NCCAA North) Tuesday at Victory Christian School.
VOLLEYBALL
Perquimans def. Currituck 25-20, 22-25, 25-12, 25-15: The Pirates (5-0) defeated the Knights (0-3) in a non-conference match Tuesday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
Riverside def. John A. Holmes 25-20, 25-21, 25-11: The Knights (4-0) from Williamston defeated the Aces (2-4) in a non-conference match Tuesday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes’ Sarai Leigh had three kills, Reagan Privott had two kills, Molly Cobb, Ellison Owens, Avagail Lilly and Reagan Stallings each had one kill.
Stallings posted three total blocks, Leigh added two total blocks, while Cobb, Owens, Aliah Spencer and Breanna Potts each had a block.
Hannah Pippins posted four digs for the Aces.
Victory Christian def. Bethel Assembly Christian Academy: Victory Christian (3-0, 1-0 NCCAA North) defeated Bethel (4-3, 2-1 NCCAA North in four sets Tuesday at Victory Christian School.
Cape Hatteras def. Northeastern 25-16, 25-9, 25-18: The Hurricanes (4-1) defeated the visiting Eagles (0-2) Tuesday at Cape Hatteras High School in Buxton.
Awards: Two area volleyball players were recognized by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Currituck County’s Shaelin Bilbo, a sophomore libero, and Perquimans County’s Victoria “Tori” Williamson, a junior outside hitter, were selected to the AVCA’s Phenom List.
According to the AVCA, the Phenom List features student-athletes that must be an underclassmen who has been recognized in some form for her outstanding volleyball abilities (All-Region, All-State, PVB Watchlist, USAV HP team, etc.) and the student-athlete’s high school head coach, club coach, or club director must be an active AVCA member.
Williamson is a member of the Albemarle Regional Volleyball Club, while Bilbo is a member of the East Coast Volleyball Club.
FOOTBALL
Northeastern’s home football game against Greenville’s J.H. Rose that was rescheduled to Wednesday was moved to Thursday, Sept. 2 at Northeastern.
The game was moved from Wednesday to Thursday because of the forecast of inclement weather Wednesday evening in the Elizabeth City area.
Game time for the matchup Thursday is 7 p.m.