SILER CITY — The Northeastern boys’ soccer team lost to Jordan-Matthews 2-0 Tuesday evening in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A state playoffs at Jordan-Matthews.
Rigoberto Molina led 12th seeded Northeastern with three shots on goal, while Khaleighl Winslow, Michael Carter and Brandon Value each registered a shot on goal.
Northeastern goalkeeper Christian Wolfen made 18 saves on 19 shots on goal in the match.
Jordan-Matthews (10-1), the No. 5 seed in the East Regional, scored both goals in the first half. One of the goals occurred on a penalty kick, which gave the Jets a 2-0 lead.
The Eagles (8-3-1) end their season with a second place finish in the Northeastern Coastal Conference.
Class 1A — Voyager Academy 2, John A. Holmes 0: The Aces (6-4-3) lost to the host Vikings (14-0) in the first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs Tuesday in Durham.
Nolan Maxwell and Charley Whight each scored a goal, while goalkeeper Benjamin Luther was credited for the win in goal for Voyager Academy, the No. 7 seed in the East Regional.
Edenton, the No. 10 seed in the regional, ends its season as the runner up in the Albemarle Athletic Conference.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Currituck 7, Manteo 0: The Knights defeated Manteo in the season opener Monday at Currituck.
Currituck was led in the match by Annabelle O’Donnell (one goal) Lisa Phillips (three goals, two assists), Mackenzie Meekins (three goals, one assist), Samantha Phillips (two assists), Olivia Cason (one assist) and Jasmine Gorney (one assist).
Currituck coach Madison Phillips noted that despite scoring the opening goal in the first 3 minutes of the match, it took the Lady Knights about 15 minutes to truly find their rhythm. With the cancelled season last year, the number of underclassmen on the team and the short preseason it was not unexpected.
The coach added he is excited at how Currituck’s young players stepped up to the challenge and performed Monday and how our junior and senior leadership on the team set a positive tone and helped the team maintain a high energy level throughout the match.