KILL DEVIL HILLS — The Northeastern High School football team defeated First Flight 39-7 Friday night at First Flight High School.
With the win, Northeastern (3-2, 3-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) secured the conference championship and a berth into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs.
Northeastern has won at least a share of the league championship for the eighth consecutive season.
Northeastern senior quarterback Deandre Proctor completed 15-of-27 passes for 230 yards and four touchdown passes with zero interceptions.
The quarterback threw touchdown passes to Shamar Sutton, Zaki Evans, D'Andre Tolson and AJ Williams.
Proctor added 205 rushing yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns. Proctor accounted for 435 all-purpose yards in the win.
Jamison Fletcher and Kaveon Freshwater led the NHS defense with seven total tackles and a sack each.
First Flight (1-3, 0-2 NCC) returns to action April 5 at Manteo for the Marlin Bowl, while Northeastern is scheduled to travel to Pikeville to play C.B. Aycock on Thursday.
North Edgecombe 21, Camden County 15: The Bruins (0-4) lost the non-conference game to the Warriors (2-2) Saturday at North Edgecombe.
SOFTBALL
Albemarle School 16, Terra Ceia Christian 0: The Colts (1-1, 1-1 Tarheel Independent Conference) defeated the Knights (0-3, 0-3 TIC) in a league game in five innings Friday at Albemarle School.
Terra Ceia registered three hits in the game.