Today marks 526 days since Northeastern and John A. Holmes last met on a football field.
The date was September 27, 2019.
The Aces built a sizable first half lead and held off a second half comeback attempt by the Eagles to secure a 34-28 non-conference win at Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City.
Since that game, a lot has changed.
The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic impacted the United States on March 11, 2020. From that day, sports have been altered in the country.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association postponed the start of the 2020-21 football season from mid-August 2020 to Feb. 26 and shortened the regular season from 11 games to seven contests.
One item that has not changed for both teams is their pursuit of championships.
Both teams are set to meet again tonight at 7 p.m. at the John A. Holmes High School Athletic Complex in Edenton.
The game will be streamed live on the NFHS Network at www.NFHSnetwork.com or on the NFHS Network app.
A paid subscription is required to watch the game.
According to the latest NCPreps.com rankings, Holmes is ranked No. 5 in Class 1A.
The Aces were ranked No. 3 to begin the season and did not play in Week 1 due to an open date that was created by Pasquotank County not sponsoring a football team this spring.
After Northeastern’s 52-15 season-opening loss at home to Havelock — a team that was ranked No. 3 in Class 3A entering the season — the Eagles dropped from No. 4 to No. 11 in this week’s Class 2A rankings by the website.
Rankings and other accomplishments don’t matter when the two programs from Edenton and Elizabeth City meet.
The Eagles had a good start in the first half against Havelock as NHS held a 15-6 lead.
NHS had touchdown runs by Qua’mir Webb and Juan Riddick.
The Eagles recorded a safety on defense for two points and held Havelock running back and University of North Carolina signee Kamarro Edmonds in check.
From that point, it was a struggle on offense and defense for Northeastern.
After the early lead, the Eagles surrendered 46 unanswered points to the Rams. Havelock had its share of big plays in the game.
The Rams tallied three rushing touchdowns, 184 rushing yards on 29 attempts for a 6.3 yards per attempt average and added 234 passing yards and three scores.
The Aces offense, which is known to be a run-first unit, will attempt to duplicate Havelock’s success running the football against the Eagles.
Although last season’s Albemarle Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year in Holmes’ Mitjonta Stanley has since graduated, the Aces expect to run the football by featuring senior Teddy Wilson.
As a junior in 2019, Wilson tallied 423 yards and eight touchdowns. Wilson is expected to be joined in the backfield by Malachi White this spring.
As a sophomore, White rushed for 472 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.
Landen Hoggard, a junior, is expected to run the offense at quarterback this spring. Tyrese McCleese, a junior defensive lineman, had 130 total tackles last season.
Wilson is also expected to lead the Aces at linebacker.
Today’s game will also be the final time, for at least the next four seasons, the game will be played as a non-conference matchup.
This spring, the NCHSAA is expected to finalize realignment for the 2021-25 athletic seasons.
Holmes is expected to move from Class 1A to Class 2A beginning in August 2021 and will play in the same conference as Northeastern.
The matchup between the Eagles and Aces was a non-conference clash from 2017-21. Earlier in the 2010s, both teams were in Class 2A as members of the Northeastern Coastal Conference.