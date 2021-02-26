The Northeastern High School football team begins its quest for another regional championship and a state championship game berth today at home against Class 3A program Havelock.
NHS will be tested by a Havelock program that features running back Kamarro Edmonds.
Edmonds, a senior, has signed to join the University of North Carolina football program after his senior campaign.
Edmonds and fellow running back Jaylen Budget ran for a combined 136 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ 29-3 win in last season’s game against the Eagles.
According to a post on his Twitter account Wednesday, Northeastern football coach Antonio Moore said the football players who are also members of the men’s basketball team will play tonight.
The Northeastern basketball team was scheduled to play in the second round NCHSAA 2A state playoff game at St. Pauls on Thursday.
The Northeastern boys were awarded a win by forfeit due an issue with COVID-19 protocols with St. Pauls. The Robesonian reported a positive test within the St. Pauls program led to the forfeit.
The Eagles and Rams are set to play on the gridiron today at 6:00 p.m. in Elizabeth City.
Manteo at Currituck
Today’s game will be the premiere of a new-look Currituck team against a Manteo team that also lost its share of senior players from the 2019 season.
Currituck lost 23 seniors from the 2019 team that won a share of the Northeastern Coastal Conference championship and won an NCHSAA 2AA state playoff game against St. Pauls.
One of the top returners for the Knights is senior running back Traveon Powell.
First Flight at Camden
Due to inclement weather expected Saturday, the non-conference game was moved to tonight at 7 p.m.
First Flight had a young team in 2019 and finished with a 2-9 record.
Camden also finished with a 2-9 record and returns multiple upperclass players from the 2019 season.
One of Camden’s wins in 2019 was against the Nighthawks, but by forfeit.
Perquimans at Riverside
Two seasons ago, there was a lot of excitement about the potential of Perquimans’ freshman class.
Two seasons later, the group are juniors and are set to begin the season in Williamston against Riverside.
Amarion Hunter (junior, quarterback) and EJ Gatling (junior, running back) are some of those players who were freshmen two years ago and have become important players in the program.
Riverside posted a 3-9 overall record last season.
Tykeen Freeman led Riverside as a sophomore in 2019 with 1,299 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Shamir Basnight led the Knights in rushing yards last season with just under 500 yards with nine touchdowns, while Ja’Vion Griffin had a team best 10 rushing scores to go with 760 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches last season.
The Riverside boys’ basketball team played in Edenton against John A. Holmes in the second round of the 1A state tournament Thursday night.
Some Riverside players are also members of the football team.