The Northeastern High School football team exploded for 30 second quarter points, building a double digit lead, and then held off a closing charge by Washington to win by the final score of 57-47. The victory Friday night in Elizabeth City, came in the third round of the NCHSAA State Playoffs, and sets up a fourth round showdown with Wallace-Rose Hill who advanced by defeating East Duplin 21-17.
All season long, Northeastern [12-0] has relied primarily on their potent passing game to produce big plays and quick scores. But good teams, find different ways to win. On this night, the Eagles flipped the script, rushing the ball for almost 350 yards, and six touchdowns. The Pam Pack [10-3] could not stop the tandem of Eagle backs E.J. Gatling and Tyselle Spencer. The sophomore Spencer totaled 195 yards and two touchdowns, while Gatling had perhaps his greatest night wearing the green and gold. The senior rushed for 153 yards and three scores, and had a fourth touchdown on one of his four pass receptions.
That Gatling touchdown catch gave the Eagles the lead less than a minute into the game. On the fourth play from scrimmage at the Washington 32 yard line, the dual threat senior got two steps on the Pam Pack defender down the right sideline. Northeastern quarterback Jalen Melson led Gatling perfectly on the go pattern for the opening score. Kicker Jonas Giffin converted, and the Eagles led 7-0.
Washington came right back to tie the score with a seven play drive. Pam Pack quarterback Hayes Pippin overcame a sack by Kaevon Freshwater with a great play fake, and a 49 yard run to move the ball to the Eagle 1-yard line. Fullback Gary Payne pushed it over from there, and after the successful kick by Ridge Zerniak, it was 7-7 at 7:38.
Two minutes later, Northeastern reclaimed the advantage. The Washington short kickoff was recovered by the Eagles at their 47 yard line. Two rushes by Spencer gained 42 yards down to the Pack 11 yard line. Melson found A.J. Williams with a third down pass that was just inches from a first down. Devaughan Bell plowed over on the fourth down play, the kick good, and it was 14-7.
Northeastern increased their lead to two scores early in the second quarter. It would be a determined 11-play drive that culminated with a five yard cutback run by Gatling off left tackle. The same running play was used repeatedly by the Eagles all during the game, and it was never successfully countered by Washington. Spencer ran in a two-point conversion, and the lead was 22-7 at 9:34 of the second quarter.
Less than a minute later, Washington responded. The answer came from the Pack's outstanding all-purpose back Terry Moore, who has committed to Duke University for next fall.
The senior, who had scored 29 touchdowns this season, carried the ball for 35 yards on a draw play, and then caught a 22 yard touchdown pass from Pippin to narrow the Eagle lead to 22-14.
Washington's squib kicks were not working and Northeastern again got great field position at their 47 yard line. This time it was a ten yard run around right end by Spencer, set up by a 34 yard gallop by Gatling. A successful conversion pass to Rashawn Lister got the Eagles breathing room at 30-14.
Taking possession at their 22 yard line, the Pack went to the air. Pippin completed successive passes to receiver Ryan Spruill, the second a 45 yard touchdown. The conversion rush failed, and Northeastern led 30-20 at 4:30 left in the half.
The Eagles were not ready to take a break. Less than two minutes later, Spencer took a handoff and cut to the left sideline. A hesitation move, and then an acceleration past two tacklers that appeared to have the angle. It went for 43 yards for the score, and after the successful kick, the lead was again comfortable at 37-20 at 2:46.
The Washington offense can also score quickly, and they did, again with their passing game. Another long reception by Spruill was followed by a 22 yard touchdown catch by Moore, who went up between two Eagle defenders. The conversion pass failed, but the Pam Pack would not go away and the score was now 37-26.
The last 32 seconds of the half provided two of the most exciting plays of the season.
Washington, who had been trying to onside kick all night, decided to long kick. The boot carried over deep man Shamar Sutton, who had to retreat to the one yard line to retrieve the ball. Hemmed in at around the ten yard line, the junior somehow escaped the pack. Reversing his field twice, he went all the way for a 99-yard touchdown. However, a block on the back call returned the ball to midfield. With just seconds left, Sutton ran a go pattern down the left sideline, and what felt like justice from above, Melson lofted a deep ball that Sutton caught over his shoulder for the touchdown. He would not be denied, and the half closed out 44-26.
Each team scored once in the third quarter. The Northeastern touchdown came on a Gatling one yard run, set up by a 51 yard kickoff return by Randall Ferguson. The Pack got on the board on a 27 yard keeper by Pippin. The Eagles put the game out of reach with Gatling's final touchdown, a 16 yard power run that pushed the score to 57-33 with 8:45 left.
Northeastern coach Antonio Moore was very happy with his team's success in the rushing attack. "To win in the playoffs you have to be able to run the ball. All these teams are good, and you will be stopped if you are not balanced. It is harder to pass as the weather changes. It is cold, and harder to throw, and catch the ball."
Indeed, the temps were in the low 40's, but the Eagle faithful stayed the course, and went home with the victory.