Due to expected inclement weather on Friday, two North Carolina High School Athletic Association State Playoff football games scheduled for Friday have moved to Thursday at 7 p.m.
Northeastern's Class 2A second round state playoff home game against Edenton John A. Holmes will be played Thursday at 7 p.m. at Northeastern in Elizabeth City.
Perquimans County's second round state playoff game in the Class 1A tournament against Williamston's Riverside High School will be played Thursday at 7 p.m. on Charles H. Ward Field at the Nixon Athletic Complex in Hertford.