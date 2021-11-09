102221_eda_football_northeastern_currituck Northeastern Gatling Currituck Binckley

Northeastern's E.J. Gatling, (with ball) is tackled by Currituck County's Ethan Binckley (38) during the varsity high school football game, Friday, October 22, 2021 at Currituck County High School in Barco.

 Harlow Photography

Due to expected inclement weather on Friday, two North Carolina High School Athletic Association State Playoff football games scheduled for Friday have moved to Thursday at 7 p.m.

Northeastern's Class 2A second round state playoff home game against Edenton John A. Holmes will be played Thursday at 7 p.m. at Northeastern in Elizabeth City.

Perquimans County's second round state playoff game in the Class 1A tournament against Williamston's Riverside High School will be played Thursday at 7 p.m. on Charles H. Ward Field at the Nixon Athletic Complex in Hertford.