Due to expected inclement weather on Friday, two North Carolina High School Athletic Association State Playoff football games scheduled for Friday have moved to Thursday at 7 p.m.
Northeastern’s Class 2A second round state playoff home game against Edenton John A. Holmes will be played Thursday at 7 p.m. at Northeastern in Elizabeth City.
Perquimans County’s second round state playoff game in the Class 1A tournament against Williamston’s Riverside High School will be played Thursday at 7 p.m. on Charles H. Ward Field at the Nixon Athletic Complex in Hertford.
CROSS COUNTRY
Multiple area athletes compete at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association State Championship meet Saturday at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
In the Class 3A girls meet, Currituck County’s Kylee Dinterman placed 13th with a time of 19 minutes, 54.55 seconds.
Teammates Serenity Doran was 62nd, Jasmine Gorney was 67th, Ashley Reinke was 114th, Emma Barefield was 140th, Hannah Mason was 142nd and Alexis Davis was 146th.
Croatan’s Navaya Zales won the state championship with a time of 18:12.97.
North Lincoln won the team championship with 59 points, Carrboro was second with 150 points.
Currituck placed 10th with 304 points.
In the boys Class 3A race, Currituck’s Gavin Jessup placed 66th (17:53.65).
First Flight’s Warner Campbell was 15th (16:37.74).
Stuart W. Cramer’s Zachary Willer won the state title with a time of 15:42.61.
North Lincoln won the team state title with 106 points, while Croatan was second with 125 points.
First Flight placed 13th with 314 points.
Class 2A: In the Class 2A girls race, Manteo’s Madison Flynn placed 10th overall (20:12.44), while Mackenzie Flynn was 47th (22:15.95).
Camden County’s Keeley Williams placed 18th (21:05.73), while teammates Cadence Langton was 42nd, Brenna Gutierrez was 70th, Thuy Nguyen was 87th, Emerson Martindale was 90th, Cadyence Guyer placed 127th and Victoria Royal was 128th.
Edenton John A. Holmes’ Amanda Turner was 80th.
Brevard’s Lucy Murray won the state title (19:26.50).
NC School of Science and Math won the team state title with 36 points, Camden was seventh with 218 points.
In the 2A boys race, Camden’s Dennis Gutierrez placed 52nd (18.31.69), while Manteo’s Zain Bhula placed 117th.
Knox Witherspoon of Brevard won the state title (16:17.70).
Brevard won the team state title with 51 points.
Class 1A: Perquimans County’s Jayden White placed 22nd in the 1A boys race with a time of 18:11.23, while teammate Coley Drew placed 80th.
Corvian Community’s Jacob Fiorillo won the individual 1A boys state title (16:34.24), while Bishop McGuinness won the boys 1A team championship with 65 points.