BARCO — The Northeastern High School varsity football team defeated Currituck County 38-30 on Friday night inside Knights Stadium on the campus of Currituck County High School.
The contest was a Northeastern Coastal Conference matchup.
With the win, Northeastern (8-0, 6-0 NCC) clinched a share of the conference championship and secured a berth in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A football state playoffs.
Northeastern rallied from a 14-8 halftime deficit to secure the victory.
The Eagles took the lead for good late in the four the quarter. After Currituck (4-5, 3-3 NCC) did not covert a potential go-ahead field goal with less than five minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the game, NHS began its offensive dive at the Currituck 20-yard line.
The Eagles marched the ball down the field with plays to wide receiver Shamar Sutton. NHS quarterback Jalen Melson completed a pass to Sutton at the Currituck 35.
Facing a third-and-3, Melson ran for a first down at the Currituck 22-yard line.
The Eagles moved the ball to the Currituck 1-yard line.
On first-and-goal, Northeastern’s Rashawn Lister scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to give NHS a 36-30 lead with 29 seconds remaining in the game.
The Eagles converted the 2-point conversion place to increase their lead to eight points.
Northeastern was able to keep Currituck out of the end zone late in the game.
The NHS special teams set up the Eagles for their first touchdown of the game in the first quarter
Northeastern blocked a Currituck punt and recovered the ball at the Currituck 42-yard line.
Melson broke a run inside the Currituck 5-yard line. NHS ended the drive on a Tyselle Spencer 3-yard touchdown run with less than 10 minutes in the first quarter.
Spencer added the 2-point conversion run to increase the NHS lead to 8-0.
Later in the quarter on fourth down, Melson ran the ball, but was stopped at the Currituck 6-yard line to force a Northeastern turnover on downs.
Currituck began the second quarter with a new set of downs after drawing Northeastern off sides on fourth down.
The Eagles would hold later in the drive to force a punt.
Currituck would get the ball back after stopping the NHS offense.
The second quarter was a defensive battle as both defenses were able to stop the opposing offense.
A high snap by NHS on offense moved the ball back to its own 5-yard line. Another high snap led to a Currituck recovery in the end zone for a touchdown with 4:16 in the second quarter.
Currituck’s 2-point conversion attempt was successful as Ryan Fisher ran the ball into the end zone to tie the game 8-8.
Currituck linebacker Jay Ferebee recovered a fumble and returned the fumble over 55-yard for the touchdown.
The PAT kick was no good, but with 3:27 in the second quarter the Knights led 14-8.
Currituck led 14-8 at halftime.
The NHS offense struck fast to begin the third quarter as Gatling scored on an over 50-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14-14.
Gatling was stopped on the 2-point conversion run with 11:49 in the third quarter.
The Knights went to the run to begin the third quarter on offense.
On a third down, Fisher powered through the NHS defense near midfield for a first down.
Currituck quarterback Makegan Piorkowski competed a pass to Damon Duke and was brought down inside the NHS 10-yard line.
Fisher ran the ball inside the NHS 5-yard line. Fisher ended the drive on a 1-yard touchdown run.
A Piorkowski quarterback sneak was good on the 2-point conversion to up the Currituck lead to 22-14 with 7:28 in the third quarter.
Northeastern next offensive drive was set up by a Gatling long run.
Melson connected with Jordan Jones on a 22-yard fade pass in the end zone for a touchdown.
Gatling added the 2-point conversion on a run to tie the game 22-22 with 5:27 in the third quarter.
The Eagles got a stop when Northeastern’s Randall Ferguson intercepted a Currituck pass.
Melson connected with a receiver for a more than 30-yard touchdown pass to give NHS a 28-22 lead.
Gatling added a 2-point conversion run to increase the Eagles lead to 30-22 with 2:49 in the third quarter.
Currituck moved the ball into NHS territory at the Eagles’ 47-yard line.
Fisher broke a run on third down for a first down to end the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Fisher and the Currituck offensive line continued their success against the NHS defense.
The Knights had a third-and-2. Piorkowski got the first down in NHS territory.
Fisher moved the ball to the NHS 3-yard line. On second down, Piorkowski scored on a 3-yard quarterback sneak to trim the deficit to 30-28 with 8:43 in the fourth quarter.
Fisher scored on the 2-point conversion run to tie the game 30-30.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Knights recovered the football. The Currituck offense was set up at the NHS 28-yard line.
On third-and-7 at the NHS 11-yard line, Currituck was penalized for an illegal procedure penalty to move the ball to the NHS 16-yard line.
On fourth-and-11 at the NHS 15-yard line with 5:19 in the fourth quarter, Currituck set up for a 32-yard field goal attempt.
The field goal attempt was no good.
According to MaxPreps.com, Melson completed 10 of 15 passes for 205 yards and threw two touchdown passes. Melson, a junior, added 69 rushing yards.
Gatling led the Eagles with 159 yards and scored a touchdown, while Spencer added 21 rushing yards.
Williams led NHS with 64 receiving yards, Sutton followed with 63 receiving yards, while Gatling had 51 receiving yards.
Lister and Devaughan Bell led NHS with eight total tackles each.
Up next for Currituck is a conference road game at Class 3A First Flight, while Northeastern ends its regular season with a league game at Pasquotank County.
Currituck can clinch a berth in the NCHSAA Class 3A football state playoffs with a win against First Flight. The win against First Flight would classify the Knights as the top 3A team in the 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal Conference.
Perquimans 48, Gates 28: The Pirates (5-2, 3-2 Four Rivers Conference) defeated the visiting Red Barons (2-4, 1-3 FRC) in a conference game Friday night on Charles H. Ward Field at the Nixon Athletic Complex in Hertford.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans quarterback Colby Brown completed 6 of 11 passes for 93 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Brown, a senior, added 107 rushing yards and two touchdown runs.
Kirk Brown, Jr. led the Pirates with 135 rushing yards with a touchdown, while Saquaon Kearse added 92 rushing yards with a score.
Perquimans rushed for 414 yards in the game.
Kameron Hall had a 38-yard touchdown catch, Shavoris Lewis, Jr had a 19-yard touchdown catch, Kirk Brown had 23 receiving yards, while Kearse posted a 13-yard catch.
Perquimans' regular season finale was scheduled for Monday in Hertford against conference foe South Creek.
John A. Holmes 63, Camden County 14: The Aces (6-2, 5-1 NCC) defeated the Bruins (3-6, 2-4 NCC) in a conference game Friday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden's J'ron Pendleton completed 3 of 4 passes for 56 yards with at touchdown.
Pendleton added 71 rushing yards, Devin Bell rushed for 76 yards, Jayce McFadden ran for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Andre Barnett had a 40-yard touchdown catch for Camden.
Bell and Isaiah Hill each had eight receiving yards.
Hill and Barnett led the team with six total tackles each, while Donte Tylor and David Neal followed with five tackles each.
Up next, Camden concludes its regular season with a home game against Manteo on Oct. 29, while Holmes goes to Ahoskie to play Hertford County on Oct. 29 in a battle of second place teams in the Northeastern Coastal Conference.