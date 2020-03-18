The Northeastern High School indoor track and field program has established itself as one of the top programs in the state.
The Eagles continued their success with their boys’ team at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A State Championship meet Feb. 15 at Winston-Salem’s JDL Fast Track.
The Daily Advance Indoor Track and Field Boys’ Area Athlete of the Year for the 2019-20 season is Northeastern’s Wonderful Banks.
Banks, a sophomore, had another strong season in the field events as he finished second in the state in the boys’ triple jump with a distance of 45-4.75.
He placed third in the boys’ long jump at the state meet with a distance of 22-4. He finished fifth in the boys’ high jump with a distance of 6-2.
Banks was also a member of the Northeastern boys’ 4x200 meter relay team that won the state championship in the event with a time of one minute, 33.60 seconds.
Here is more on the All-Area team:
Lucas Bailey, Currituck, Jr.: Finished in ninth place in the boys’ 55 meters with a time of 6.79 at the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship meet.
Banks, Northeastern, So.: Area Athlete of the Year.
Jordan Jones, Northeastern, So.: At at the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship meet, Jones was a member of the boys’ 4x200 meter relay team that won the state championship, had a third place finish in the boys’ high jump with a distance of 6-2, a ninth place finish in the boys’ long jump with a distance of 20-7 and a 15th place finish in the boys’ 300 meters with a time of 38.03.
Daniel Lamb, Northeastern, Sr.: Member of the boys’ 4x200 meter relay team that won the state championship at the NCHSAA 1A/2A meet.
Juan Riddick, Northeastern, Jr.: Member of the boys’ 4x200 meter relay team that won the state championship at the NCHSAA 1A/2A meet.
Adrian Spellman, Northeastern, Sr.: Finished in fourth place in the boys’ shot put with a distance of 49-3.25 at the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship meet.
Jullian Branch, Pasquotank, Sr.: Qualified to the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship meet in the boys’ long jump and triple jump events.