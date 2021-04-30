The matchup most high school football fans have been waiting for is here.
Northeastern is set to take on Reidsville in the state playoffs for the third consecutive season.
Although not in the state championship game this season, the Eagles and Rams will clash in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A East Regional championship game at Reidsville High School today.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Northeastern (6-2), the No. 3 seed in the region, enters the game following a 41-0 victory against No. 7 seed Eastern Randolph in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday at Hertford County High School.
The second round game was moved from Elizabeth City to Ahoskie at Hertford County High School due to the tension in Elizabeth City following the shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr. by a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputy on April 21.
Northeastern has been dominant in the playoffs this spring.
The Eagles have scored 40 or more points in wins against Kinston (48 points) in the first round and Eastern Randolph in the second round.
Northeastern senior quarterback Deandre Proctor has been the focal point of the offense as he has been the leading rusher and passer in both playoff games.
Wide receivers Jerron Hinton (senior), James Williams (senior) and Shamar Sutton (sophomore) have been Proctor’s favorite targets in the passing game.
The offensive line has been anchored by Jamison Fletcher, Cameron Hall, Xavier McNeal, Davante Rosa and Shawn Brothers this season.
Defensively, Northeastern has brought the pressure with a defensive front on linemen, Quasi Thomas, Kaveon Freshwater and Rayshawn Lister.
Fletcher has also been the Eagles’ top linebacker this season in total tackles along with Qua’mir Webb and Darrion Wiggins.
Hinton, Quaymon Williams, Cametruis Mayfield and DeAndre Tolson have been key in the secondary.
No. 1 seed Reidsville (8-0) enters the contest following a 49-15 victory against No. 4 seed Wallace-Rose Hill in the second round.
The Rams are the two-time defending 2A state champion and feature on offense senior quarterback Kyle Pinnix.
Pinnix, listed at 6-foot-2, is one of the returning key players on offense from both state championship teams for the Rams.
Pinnix has college football scholarship offers from NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (Division 1AA) schools Fordham, North Carolina A&T State, Rhode Island, Wofford, Gardner-Webb and Division II program Lenoir-Rhyne.
The other Reidsville standout is senior wide receiver Breon Pass.
Listed over 6-foot, Pass is also a standout basketball player.
According to 247sports.com, he is signed to play college men’s basketball at North Carolina State University.
The Rams enter the game with an 18-game winning streak that began in October 2019.
Reidsville claims 21 state championships in football.
The winner of the East regional championship advances to the NCHSAA 2A state championship game on Saturday, May 8 and will play the winner of the 2A West regional championship game between No. 1 Hendersonville and No. 2 Mountain Heritage.
Today’s game will be available to listen to on the radio in Elizabeth City on 104.9 FM.