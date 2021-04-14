The Northeastern High School girls soccer team defeated Pasquotank County 2-0 Monday evening at Pasquotank County High School.
Northeastern (1-4-1, 1-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference) was led in the league match by Ellie Hornthal and Anna Myers, who each had a goal and an assist.
Pasquotank (0-7, 0-3 NCC) is scheduled to host Hertford County today.
First Flight 5, Currituck 2: The Nighthawks (6-0, 3-0 NCC) defeated the Knights (6-1, 2-1 NCC) in a conference match Monday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
Sadie Owens, a senior, led First Flight with four goals, Lauren Montgomery, a senior, scored a goal, while Lilly Riddick, a sophomore goalkeeper, made three saves on five shots in the win.
Manteo 8, John A. Holmes 3: Manteo (3-4, 3-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Aces (7-1, 1-1 AAC) in a conference match Monday at Manteo High School.
Holmes’ Bailey Rinehart led the team with two goals, Sydney Spear scored a goal, while goalkeeper Amanda Turner made 10 saves.
Manteo’s Cici Lowe scored three goals and added an assist, Emma Ortega and Keylin Zavala each scored two goals, while Angelica Landazuri added a goal with an assist.
Manteo goalkeeper Montanta Miller made nine saves on 12 shots on goal in the win.
The win puts Manteo in possession of first place in the conference.
BOYS TENNIS
First Flight 9, John A. Holmes 0: The Nighthawks defeated the Aces (0-4) in a non-conference match Monday at John A. Holmes in Edenton.
First Flight earned wins in singles from No. 1 James Warner (8-1), No. 2 Max Stabley (8-6), No. 3 Ethan Haskie (8-3), No. 4 Dylan Johnson (8-0), No. 5 Cam Summerton (8-0) and No. 6 Smith Harrison (8-1).
First Flight swept the doubles matches with wins from No. 1 Warner and Haskie (8-5), No. 2 Stabley and Johnson (8-1) and No. 3 Summerton and Bert Weddington (8-0).
BOYS GOLF
First Flight hosted Currituck County and Hertford County at Duck Woods Country Club in Kitty Hawk Monday afternoon.
The athletes played 18 holes, par 72 with course yardage of 5,608.
First Flight won the team competition by shooting 339. Currituck was second with a 404.
Currituck’s Jack Eckerd led the team with an 83. Teammates Tyler Sunderlin shot a 95, while Makalob Fuller shot a 100.
GIRLS TENNIS
John A. Holmes High School is hosting a general interest meeting for female students interested in playing for the high school’s girls tennis team this spring.
The meeting will be held at the John A. Holmes High School tennis courts Friday, April 16 at 3:15 p.m.