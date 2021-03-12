Wednesday’s Northeastern Coastal Conference boys’ soccer match between Pasquotank County and Northeastern was what you would expect in a rivalry game.
Intense play from both sides, engaged fans, emotion and physical play.
The match at Northeastern needed double overtime to decide a winner.
Northeastern’s Rigoberto Molina scored the eventual game-winning goal in the opening minutes of the first overtime session as the Eagles secured a 1-0 win.
Wednesday’s match in Elizabeth City was the last home game for Northeastern senior players on the team.
Before the match, Northeastern’s Khaleighl Winslow, Simeon Hurdle, Hector Avila-Hernandez, Michael Carter, Alex Kockler and Brandon Value were recognized.
Hurdle was unable to play in the match.
Before the game officially began, Hurdle was able to take part in a ceremonial first touch at midfield to begin the game.
For much of the game, Northeastern held the advantage in possession.
Carter, Molina, Jonas Giffen along with Kevin Santos and Wilson Wysor setting up chances on corner kicks kept the pressure on Pasquotank (4-5-1, 2-5 NCC).
Fortunately for Pasquotank, senior goalkeeper Matthew Harrell was up for the challenge.
Harrell made several key saves in the match.
Harrell was helped in the match by the defense of senior Jataevion Sawyer.
Sawyer was one of many Panthers that were aggressive on the ball to nullify Northeastern scoring chances.
Northeastern goalkeeper Christian Wolfen, a junior, also had a strong game to secure the shutout win.
In the early stages of the first overtime in Pasquotank’s defensive end, the Eagles were able to secure the ball.
Molina was able to play the ball and chip the ball high into the air and into the net for a goal.
Molina, a junior forward and midfielder, was mobbed by his teammates in celebration.
One of Pasquotank’s best chances in the first overtime occurred a free kick.
Pasquotank senior striker Jalen Haist took the free kick.
With a wall of Northeastern defenders 10-yards in front of him, Haist’s kick clipped off a Northeastern defender, but Wolfen was able to play the re-directed ball to make the save.
Another Pasquotank scoring attempt in the second overtime was nullified as a Pasquotank player was ruled offsides.
With the win, Northeastern (8-2, 5-2 NCC) kept its hopes alive for a berth into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A state playoffs via an at-large.
Also on Wednesday, First Flight clinched the league championship and the conference’s automatic berth into the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs with a win against Currituck.
The Eagles are among a number of teams in the East Region in Class 2A fighting for six available wild card or at-large berths.
Ten conference champions secured automatic berths in the East Region.
According to the NCHSAA, after conference champions, teams with the best conference winning percentage will secure berths in the state playoffs as an at-large.
The Eagles were scheduled to conclude their regular season at First Flight on Thursday.
— Malcolm Shields, sports editor
First Flight 8, Currituck 0: The Nighthawks (8-0-1, 7-0 NCC) defeated the Knights (4-5, 3-3 NCC) in a league game Wednesday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
Joey Krieg and Dominic Marino scored two goals each, Colin Byard had two goals and an assist, Tanner Bouker scored a goal with an assist, Jack Voight scored a goal, while Jean Murillo, Claudio Chacon and Phoenix Wooten each had an assist.
Benicio Garcia Agresto secured the shutout win for First Flight.
John A. Holmes 2, Perquimans 1: The Aces (6-3-3, 5-1-2 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Pirates (2-8, 1-6 AAC) in a league match Wednesday at Perquimans County Park and Recreation soccer field in Hertford.
Perquimans’ Dylan Cox scored one goal, Tony Riddick had one assist, while goalkeeper Dakota Mayo made 12 saves.
Perquimans coach Michael Castle noted the Pirates were in another tight match. The Pirates had a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Edenton scored two early goals in the second half to take the lead. The second goal was on a bounce that benefited the Aces.
Wednesday’s match was senior day for Cox, Avery Biggs, Cameron Gilbert, Andrew Hall, and Gabreal Tripp.
Castle noted his seniors played their last home game and played extremely well in the match. The coach added he was disappointed Perquimans could not secure the win.
Camden 4, Gates 0: The Bruins (5-4-1, 4-2-1 AAC) defeated the Red Barons (0-9, 0-7 AAC) on senior day Wednesday at Camden Community Park in Camden.
Luke Barlow, a senior, paced Camden with two goals and an assist, Ryan Barry, a senior, scored a goal and Wyatt Schratwieser scored in the win.
Camden goalkeeper Hunter Hopson did not face a shot on goal to earn the shutout victory.
FOOTBALL
The season is potentially on the line for Northeastern today at rival Hertford County.
Today’s game against the Bears is the Northeastern Coastal Conference opener for both teams.
Game time in Ahoskie is set for 6 p.m.
Northeastern (0-2) enters the game following consecutive losses to state ranked teams in Class 3A program Havelock in Elizabeth City and Class 1A program John A. Holmes in Edenton.
With the NCHSAA state playoff field shortened due to COVID-19, only the conference champion from the NCC, a Class 2A league, will earn an automatic berth into the state playoffs this spring.
A team may earn a berth into the tournament by having the best conference winning percentage among other teams in the East Region.
It has been an emotional season for Hertford County.
According to the Roanoke-Chowan News Herald, Vashaun Smith, 18, was killed in a shooting Feb. 26.
Smith was a member of the Hertford County varsity football team as a senior defensive back.
Before the March 5 game against John A. Holmes, a group of Northeastern players paid homage to Smith by holding up a No. 8 Northeastern jersey at midfield following the coin toss.
Smith wore jersey No. 8 for Hertford County.
Hertford County (1-0) enters the game against Northeastern following a 40-13 win at Southampton (Va.) on March 4.
Southampton is a Class 3 program in Virginia.
Hertford County senior quarterback Tye Saxby threw for 358 yards and five touchdowns in the win against Southampton.
Saxby threw touchdown passes to five different receivers in the win.
Bryant Williams, a junior wide receiver, had a standout game for the Bears as he had four catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Montez Bishop, a senior defensive end, led the Bears with seven total tackles, a fumble recovery and three sacks in the win.
Perquimans at First Flight: The Pirates (1-0) continue non-conference play at Class 2A program First Flight today at 6 p.m.
Perquimans defeated Class 2A program North Pitt 30-24 on March 5 at North Pitt.
In the win against the Panthers, the Pirates tallied 418 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Perquimans quarterback Amarion Hunter led the team with 161 rushing yards, EJ Gatling had 94 rushing yards and a touchdown, Colby Brown had 87 rushing yards and a score, while Antwan Harris followed with 76 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
First Flight did not play last week against Manteo due to COVID-19 protocols.
First Flight (1-0) defeated Camden County 20-14 in its season opener Feb. 26 at Camden County.
A late touchdown in the fourth quarter lifted the Nighthawks to the victory.