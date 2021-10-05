The Northeastern High School Eagles soccer team defeated the Pasquotank County High School Panthers 4-1 on Monday evening at home.
The Panthers started the game with the opening kick off, before the Eagles quickly took possession of the ball. The first half was rather slow, being tied at the half, but the Eagles started their dominance early. They held a majority of possession, and were able to keep the Panthers out of their attacking third for most of the half. It was not until nearly 20 minutes into the game when Pasquotank finally got their first shot on goal. The half ended with the Eagles in control, looking to score.
The offenses came alive in the second half, with five total goals scored. The Eagles were able to take the lead just four minutes into the half, on a goal from senior midfielder Rigoberto Molina. The 65th minute saw a goal by senior captain Wilson Wysor be called offsides, however Wysor would not let it hold him back for long, assisting on a Kevin Santos goal just a minute later. Wysor was not yet finished, scoring in the 71st minute from an assist by Kevin Santos. The Eagles added in their final goal of the night, less than two minutes later, when sophomore James Hornthal scored a header from a corner kick giving them a commanding 4-0 lead.
The Panthers managed to not be shut out, when freshman Kardal Haist scored a goal in the 78th minute to bring the game to 4-1.
Pasquotank’s Joel Hernandez assisted on Haist’s goal.
“I think we did a pretty good job of playing our game, and held our shape well, forcing them to play to our style. I feel really strong about the performance altogether, and that we won in dominating fashion,” said Northeastern head coach Zebulon Walser.
With the win, Northeastern moves to 9-2-1 on the season, and 4-1-1 in conference. They are set to play at First Flight on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Pasquotank drops to 6-3, and 2-3 in conference, and play at home against Camden County on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
John A. Holmes 4, Perquimans 1: The Aces (3-6) defeated the visiting Pirates (3-3) in a non-conference match Monday.
Perquimans was led by Tony Riddick who scored a goal, Will Lawrence added three shots on goal, while goalkeeper Jacob Nixon made 15 saves.
Perquimans head coach Michael Castle noted the Aces are a good team. The Perquimans coach added Monday’s match was the first time the Pirates played an entire game. Castle added he along with his assistant coach were happy with the team’s effort.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes’ Loghan Wagner scored two goals, Connor Copeland had an assist, Trent Spear scored a goal, while Axel Preciado scored a goal in the win.
Holmes goalkeeper Jacob Emminzer made 10 saves in the win.
Manteo 4, Camden 0: Manteo (6-2-1, 5-5-1 NCC) defeated the Bruins (5-5, 1-5 NCC) in a league match Monday at Camden Community Park in Camden.
Camden goalkeeper Graham Burgess made 11 saves.
First Flight 5, Currituck 0: The Nighthawks (6-1-1, 5-0-1 NCC) defeated the Knights (2-5-1, 1-4-1 NCC) in a league match Monday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
VOLLEYBALL
John A. Holmes def. Pasquotank 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24: The Aces (7-11, 5-4 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Panthers (4-5, 2-5 NCC) in a league match Monday in Elizabeth City.
Pasquotank’s Reign Powell had four kills, three blocks and five aces.
GIRLS TENNIS
Manteo 8, Gates 1: Manteo (4-7) defeated the Red Barons (1-7) in a non-conference match Monday at Manteo High School in Manteo.
Manteo’s Sarah Phillips, Jordan Holcomb, Jamie Holcomb, Edyth Simpson and Grace Garman won their singles matches.
Gates’ Faith Martin won her No. 1 singles match.
In doubles, Manteo’s Phillips and Edyth Simpson, Jordan Holcomb and Jamie Holcomb along with Jamie Hopkins and Elizabeth Hopkins won their matches.
FOOTBALL
Camden County High School announced Tuesday afternoon that its home conference varsity game against Northeastern was moved from Friday, Oct. 8 to Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
Northeastern announced Monday night its home football game against Manteo scheduled for Oct. 15 has moved to Thursday, Oct. 14.