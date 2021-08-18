The Northeastern High School girls tennis team defeated Hertford County 9-0 Tuesday afternoon at Northeastern.
The Eagles were led in the Northeastern Coastal Conference match with wins in singles by No. 1 Zoe Pureza (8-1) against Lacie Vinson, No. 2 Jessica Carter (8-0) against Laynee Blandford, No. 3 Chloe Redd (8-0) against Catie Wise, No. 4 Mary Ellen Foreman (8-1) against Olivia Vann, No. 5 Emma Montero (8-0) against Faith Morphis and No. 6 Macie Braymiller (8-3) against Dawn Weston.
NHS earned wins in doubles by No. 1 duo Pureza and Redd 8-0 against Vinson and Alyssa Liverman, No. 2 Carter and Foreman 8-0 against Blandford and Taylor Lassiter and No. 3 Montero and Jada Simpson 8-1 against Wise and Vann.
Northeastern improves to 1-0 overall and 1-0 in Northeastern Coastal Conference play, while Hertford County drops to 0-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
Washington 6, Currituck 3: Currituck opened its women’s season with a 6-3 loss to Washington on Tuesday. Isabelle Nekervis and Faith Sarver won their singles matches in straight sets. Nekervis won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3, while Sarver won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 6. McKenzie Hundley and Kampbell Belangia won 8-1 at No. 3 doubles. Lisa Phillips won an exhibition singles match, and Kaylee Overton and Logan White did the same in doubles. “Our inexperience showed this evening,” Currituck coach Vic Ramsey noted. “We gave a good effort, and did some good things, but we’ve got a lot yet to learn. Currituck (0-1) travels to Northeastern on Tuesday in the first conference match of the year.
VOLLEYBALL
Perquimans def. Bear Grass Charter 25-8, 25-15, 25-9: The Pirates (1-0) began their season with a road win against the Bears (0-1) at Bear Grass Charter on Tuesday.
Perquimans was led by Maddie Chaulk’s 12 service points, 6 aces, 16 assists, Tori Williamson had 8 kills, 4 service points and 3 digs. Daven Brabble posted 7 kills, 8 service points and 3 aces. Kaileigh Nixon had 9 service points, and 5 aces.
“I thought we played well for our first game, we served aggressively and mixed the ball around on offense effectively,” Perquimans head coach Kristie Thach said.
Albemarle School def. Mattamuskeet 25- 8, 25-13, 25-5: Albemarle School (1-0) defeated the Lakers (0-1) in a non-conference match Tuesday at Albemarle School.
The Lady Colts were led in the win by sophomore Sydney Abeyounis with 10 kills and a serving ace. Sophomore Madelyn Delosreyes had 18 service points, 2 aces, and 7 assists during the contest. Junior Madison Mansfield added 17 service points with 5 aces and 3 assists.
Manteo def. Gates 32-30, 19-25, 25-20, 25-14: Manteo (1-1) defeated the Red Barons (0-2) in a non-conference match Tuesday at Gates County High School in Gatesville.
FOOTBALL
Because of the threat of inclement weather on Friday, Camden County’s varsity football game at Pinetown’s Northside High School was moved from Friday night to Thursday at 7 p.m. at Northside High School.
The game is the season opener for both teams.