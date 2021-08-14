Northeastern High School is set to begin the fall 2021 season Aug. 20 with an away game against Bertie County.
Northeastern enters the fall season after reaching the NCHSAA 2A East regional championship game during the spring 2021 season.
During the spring, the Eagles posted a 6-3 overall record, won the Northeastern Coastal Conference title and claimed the regional runner-up plaque.
Once again, Reidsville High School prevented the Eagles from hoisting a state championship as the Rams defeated the Eagles in the East regional championship game in April.
Reidsville and teams in its conference were assigned to the East region during the COVID-19 impacted spring 2021 season.
Reidsville went on to win its third consecutive 2A state championship. This fall, Reidsville and teams in its conference are assigned to the West region for the state playoffs.
The Eagles will have to replace multiple veteran players at multiple positions this fall.
On offense, the Northeastern offensive line is expected to be anchored by offensive tackle Xavier McNeal, offensive guard Maurel Dance, center Jamison Fletcher, offensive guard Cam’ren Hall and offensive tackle Lamel Stallings.
Jordan Jones, Shamar Sutton, Eric Jones and AJ Williams are expected to be starting wide receivers this season.
Tyselle Spencer is expected to be the starting running back, while Jalen Melson is expected to be the starting quarterback.
The NHS defensive line is expected to be led in the secondary by defensive backs De’Andre Tolson, Williams, Jones and Randall Ferguson.
Spencer and Rayshawn Lister will be the NHS linebackers, while Fletcher, Hall, Jerod Rogers, Damauri Whidbee, Kaveon Freshwater will be on the NHS defensive line.
Once again, the Eagles will have a competitive non-conference schedule.
After their Week 1 non-conference matchup with the Class 1A team in Bertie, the Eagles have their first home game of the season against Class 3A program Rocky Mount on Aug. 27.
Rocky Mount won the Big East Conference championship during the spring 2021 season.
On Sept. 3, Northeastern hosts another Class 3A program in Greenville’s J.H. Rose High School.
During the 2019 regular season, Northeastern defeated Rocky Mount and Rose in road games.
After an open date on Sept. 10, the Eagles begin Northeastern Coastal Conference action Sept. 17 with a home game against First Flight.
Northeastern’s annual rivalry game against John A. Holmes will be a conference game for the first time since the 2016 regular season.
The Aces moved back to Class 2A from Class 1A this fall. Edenton was a 1A program from 2017-21.
The Eagles and Aces are set to clash at Northeastern on Sept. 24.
Northeastern hosts Hertford County for homecoming on Oct. 1 and Manteo for senior night on Oct. 15.
The Eagles end their 10-game regular season schedule with league away games against Class 3A program Currituck County (Oct. 22) and Pasquotank County (Oct. 29).
The Northeastern Coastal Conference will be a split Class 3A/2A league beginning this fall until the 2024-25 athletic year.
First Flight and Currituck are the two Class 3A schools, while Camden, Manteo, John A. Holmes, Northeastern, Pasquotank and Hertford County are the Class 2A programs.
For state playoff purposes, the highest ranking Class 2A team in the conference at the end of the regular season will be seeded in the state playoffs as a conference champion.
The same criteria is for the Class 3A teams in the league for the state playoffs.
Northeastern has won at least a share of the Northeastern Coastal Conference championship since the 2013 season.
Northeastern roster: No. 1 Jordan Jones (WR/DB, Sr.), No. 2 Randall Ferguson (WR/DB, Jr.), No. 3 Shamar Sutton (WR/DB, Jr.), No. 4 Kaevon Freshwater (RB/DL, Sr.), No. 5 Edrith Gatling (WR/DB, Sr.), No. 6 AJ Williams (WR/DB, Sr.), No. 7 De’Andre Tolson (DB/WR, Sr.), No. 8 Eric Jones (WB/DB, Sr.), No. 9 Tyselle Spencer (RB/DB, Jr.), No. 10 De’Vaughan Bell (RB/LB, So.), No. 11 Rayshawn Lister (FB/LB, Sr.), No. 12 Jalen Melson (QB/DB, Sr.), No. 14 Jaden Thornton (WR/DB, Sr.), No. 15 Julian Jenkins (RB/LB, Jr.), No. 16 Tyell Saunders (WR/DB, Fr.), No. 18 Khamani Bennett (WR/DB, Fr.), No. 20 Shymeer Williams (RB/LB, Jr.), No. 22 Ny’Zer Jordan (RB/LB, Sr.), No. 23 Dwan Bell (WR/DB, So.), No. 24 Trevaris Jones (QB/DB, Fr.), No. 25 Jayden Armstrong (WR/LB, So.), No. 27 Jonas Giffin (K, Sr.), No. 28 EJ Sutton (QB, Fr.), No. 32 Timothy Clark (RB/LB, Sr.), No. 34 Quavion Martin (WR/DB, Jr.), No. 40 Justin Riddick (RB/LB, So.), No. 41 Daniel Felton (RB/DL, So.), No. 50 Cam’ren Hall (OL/DL, Jr.), No. 51 Jamison Fletcher (OL/LB, Sr.), No. 52 Junior Payton-Kimble (OL/DL, So.), No. 54 Maurel Dance (OL/DL, Jr.), No. 55 Damauri Whidbee (OL/DL, Jr.), No. 56 Anthony Blow (OL/DL, Sr.), No. 57 Xavier McNeal (OL/DL, Jr.), No. 58 Lamel Stallings (OL/DL, Jr.), No. 61 Jaydon Sutton (OL/DL, So.), No. 65 Javon Mosley (OL/DL, Jr.), No. 66 Chandler Powell (OL/DL, Fr.), No. 68 Dwayne Carter (OL/DL, So.), No. 70 Dakari Adams (OL/DL, Fr.), No. 77 Jerod Rogers (OL/DL, So.).