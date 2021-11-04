Northeastern High School will recognize one of its former supporters before the football team’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A state playoff game against East Carteret on Friday.
Tommy Long, who was a longtime supporter of Northeastern High School athletics, will be celebrated at 6:40 p.m. at the Northeastern High School Athletic Complex football field.
Long passed away on Oct. 22.
Northeastern High School and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public School district asked fans to arrive early to the complex for the ceremony to recognize Long and watch the game.
Gates are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. and a ticket to attend the game is $8 per person.
Northeastern, (9-0) is the No. 3 seed in the East region of the 2A state playoffs and will play No. 30 seed East Carteret (4-5).
The game begins at 7 p.m.
Northeastern secured the 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal Conference championship this fall. East Carteret finished second in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference. The Mariners are the only Class 2A team in the league.
North Pitt at John A. Holmes
The No. 14 seed Aces will host the No. 19 seed Panthers in the first round of a Class 2A state playoff game Friday at 7 p.m. at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
Holmes (7-2) finished in second place in the Northeastern Coastal Conference this fall and had to defeat league foe Hertford County last week to secure second place in the NCC and a first round home playoff game.
North Pitt (7-3) finished second in the Eastern Plains Conference this fall.
Camden County at
Whiteville
The Bruins (4-6) are the No. 29 seed in the East region of the Class 2A tournament and are set to clash with No. 4 seed Whiteville (9-0) in a first round game Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Camden ended a four-season playoff drought this fall by earning a bid to the 2A tournament.
The host Wolfpack are the champions of the 1A/2A Waccamaw Conference.
Terry Sanford at
Currituck County
The Knights (5-5) are the No. 11 seed in the East region of the NCHSAA Class 3A state tournament and will host No. 22 seed Terry Sanford (6-3) in a first round game Friday inside Knights Stadium on the campus of Currituck County High School in Barco.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Currituck secured an automatic berth to the state tournament by being the best Class 3A team in the 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal Conference.
Terry Sanford will be making the trip from Fayetteville to play the Knights.
The Bulldogs finished in third place in the 3A/4A All American Conference this fall.
Class 4A program Pine Forest won the league, while Class 3A program Westover was second.
Northwest Halifax at Perquimans County
Perquimans (6-2) secured the No. 8 seed in the NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs in the East region and will host No. 25 seed Northwest Halifax (2-6), also known as Northwest Collegiate, in a first round game Friday on Charles H. Ward Field at the Nixon Athletic Complex in Hertford.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Perquimans finished in third place in the Four Rivers Conference this fall, while the Vikings were seventh in the Tar Roanoke Conference this season.