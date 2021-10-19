The Northeastern High School boys soccer team defeated Camden County 5-0 Monday at Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City.
According to MaxPreps.com, Northeastern senior forward Rigoberto Molina scored two goals and added an assist in the Northeastern Coastal Conference match.
James Hornthal added a goal with an assist, while Wilson Wysor and Julio Bravo-Guzman each scored a goal.
Gavyn Bright posted an assist. Northeastern senior goalkeeper Christian Wolfen made nine saves for the clean sheet.
Camden (6-8, 2-8 Northeastern Coastal Conference) returns to action next Monday with a home match against John A. Holmes, while Northeastern (11-3-1, 6-2-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) plays at Manteo on Thursday.
Manteo 6, Pasquotank 0: Manteo (8-3-1, 7-2-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Panthers (7-5, 3-5 NCC) in a league match Monday at Pasquotank County High School in Elizabeth City.
Currituck 10, John A. Holmes 1: The Knights 5-5-1, 4-4-1 NCC) defeated the Aces (3-11, 0-9 NCC) in a league match Monday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
According to MaxPreps.com, Mark Perez scored a goal for the Aces.
VOLLEYBALL
Currituck def. Northeastern 25-20, 25-18, 30-28: The Knights (14-7, 10-3 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Eagles (1-14, 1-12 NCC) in a league match Monday at Currituck County High School in Barco.