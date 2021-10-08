CAMDEN — Northeastern took their successful football production on the road for the first time this season, traveling to Camden County to face the improved Bruins. The game was played in a cool drizzle, but the Eagle offense was hot, scoring on their first five possessions of the game, which ended with a final score of 44-0. Northeastern [6-0, 4-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference] remains undefeated, while conference foe Camden stands at 3-4 overall, but 2-2 in the Northeastern Coastal Conference.
After the Bruins had to punt after their first three plays, Northeastern scored their first touchdown on a nine play drive. It was a mix of run and pass with the longest play a 44 yard catch and run connection from Jalen Melson to Jamar Sutton. Tyselle Spencer finished with a fourth down and goal rush from the 11 yard line cutting back against the grain. Conversion good and the Eagles led 8-0.
Camden tried to respond. An Eagle penalty, and two keepers by quarterback J’ron Pendleton got them two first downs, but the drive stalled on the Northeastern 32 yard line.
Taking over on downs, the Eagles would score this time in six plays. Using the jet sweep successfully, which was there all night, Sutton went around left end for 14 yards. Two plays later, E.J. Gatling received a short pass on the left flank and turned it into a 29 yard gain. Melson finished with a nine yard keeper for the touchdown, and Spencer rushed the two-point conversion. It was Northeastern 16-0 with 1:52 left in the first quarter.
“They are a heck of a good football team,” said Camden head coach Josh Sophia. “They have so many weapons, and you can’t cover them all. You play a five man box and they run around you, or throw the short passes. And on defense, they are really good up front, better than anyone we have played so far.”
A 35 yard run by Jordan Jones put the Eagles back in scoring position early in the second quarter. Three plays later, the senior would run it in from the 11 yard line on a sweep around the left end. Conversion no good, but the score now 22-0.
Northeastern would score twice more in the first half, both touchdown runs by Gatling. The first came on a 28 yard gallop when the senior took a direct snap in the wildcat formation, faked a handoff, burst up a middle seam, cut right and went all the way for six points. He then ran in the conversion.
Then, just before the end of the first half, Melson passed to Sutton over the middle. The 42 yard gain set up the Eagles at the Bruin two yard line. Gatling rushed it in from there.
E.J. wasn’t done. He would score on another direct snap run early in the third quarter. This time he went up the middle, cut hard right, and beat the secondary for a 32 yard score, his third touchdown of the night.
The Bruins continued to compete. Some hard running inside by Devin Bell and Jayce McFadden got them a couple of first downs. However, a fumble recovery by Eagle linebacker Devaughan Bell stopped that drive.
Late in the final quarter, Camden safety Landon Smith intercepted a pass that was tipped by corner Ty Burgess. Smith returned his pick 43 yards down the right sideline, but time would expire before Camden could convert the turnover into a score.
Northeastern head coach Antonio Moore was asked if his team would be complacent or over confident after the win. “I won’t let them,” responded Moore. “Practice Monday will be as tough as any we have had all year. It is all about the mind set. We want to get better, and get back to the state championship, and win it this year!”