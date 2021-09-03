ELIZABETH CITY — Northeastern quarterback Jalen Melson threw three touchdown passes, and ran for two more scores to lead the Eagles to a convincing 50-28 victory over J.H. Rose.
It was the second straight win over a Class 3A program for Northeastern to start their season. Last week, they opened the schedule with a 14-8 decision over Rocky Mount High School. The young Eagle team has become battle tested before they enter their conference slate of games.
"Yes, we are a young team," said head coach Antonio Moore. "We only have eight seniors. After the game last week we were all angry about the turnovers [7], the players were all determined to come out strong and play better. We did that, but we can get even better."
Northeastern got on the board first with an eleven play drive that started midway through the first quarter. Starting on their own 20 yard line, Tyselle Spencer made the first big play, a 15 yard run off left tackle on fourth down to give the Eagles a first down on their 43 yard line. Two plays later, Melson ran a keeper up the middle for ten yards, and another first down. The junior signal caller then rolled to his right and threw to receiver E.J. Gatling in the right flat who eluded the first tackle, and turned the short pass into a 19 yard gain. A jump cut run by Jordan Jones produced nine yards, and then Melson hit Shamar Sutton with a pass in the left flat for 11 yards and a first down and goal at the ten yard line.
Going with the power backfield, Jamison Fletcher took the quick inside handoff up the middle. The senior was hit at the six yard line, but carried two tacklers with him into the end zone. The conversion failed, but the Eagles led 6-0 at the 2:21 mark.
The Rampants needed only four plays to tie the score. On second down from the Northeastern 42 yard line, running back Michael Allen broke several tackles as he went all the way to tie the score. The conversion run was stopped, but it was 6-6 with 1: 02 left in the first quarter.
Sutton gave the Eagles great field position by returning the ensuing kickoff to midfield. After a holding penalty set Northeastern back, Melson lofted a pass down the right sideline. Gatling made the over the shoulder catch and was dragged down at the nine yard line. A penalty against Rose moved the ball to the four, and from there, Melson followed his blocking up the middle to the end zone. This time Melson connected with D'andre Tolson, throwing into a tight window for a successful conversion and making the score 14-6 Northeastern as the quarter expired.
Both offenses were clicking now, and Rose came back with their own quick strike drive. On their sixth play of their next possession, quarterback Will Taylor dropped back from his own 45 yard line and threw a perfect strike down the left sideline to receiver Kenderius Geddis. The 55 yard touchdown pass again brought the Rampants back to almost even at 14-12 in favor of the Eagles.
Confident in their ability to move the ball, the Eagles then went on a methodical twelve play drive. Melson distributed his passes to all of his primary receivers.
A.J. Williams and Gatling made first down catches with Gatling taking his second catch of the drive all the way to the two yard line. Melson finished it off with a slant pass to Sutton to increase the lead to 20-12.
The Eagles got the ball right back on two excellent defensive plays. Tolson broke up a third down pass on a 50/50 pass that the Rose receiver had for an instant. And then the senior linebacker Fletcher broke through from the blind side and sacked Taylor for a seven yard loss on fourth down.
Now set up on their 47 yard line, Melson led Sutton perfectly on a go pattern. The 53 yard touchdown pass, and conversion run by Gatling pushed the lead to 28-12 with 3:30 left in the half.
If you had gone down to the concession stand to beat the halftime line, you would have missed a lot of action. Northeastern would score two more times in the last three minutes, after another long touchdown run by Allen.
The first came on a 22 yard run by Melson, a quarterback draw from an empty backfield, five receiver set, a formation that the Eagles would use successfully all night. Then, with just 42 seconds left, A.J. Williams would intercept a pass at his own 30 yard line and take it all the way back for the score. The teams would go in for the break with Northeastern leading 42-20.
The third quarter would begin with a slight reversal of fortune for the Eagles.
Rose had made some defensive adjustments, and stopped Northeastern cold on their first two possessions. Add to that, the Rampant outstanding running back Allen tallied his third rushing touchdown to cut the lead to 42-28.
Rose was moving again when Gatling, playing defensive back, cut in front of the receiver and made the interception at the goal line. The touchback stopped the Rose momentum and their comeback. They would fail to score again in the game.
Two outstanding plays by Kaveon Freshwater topped off the scoring for Northeastern. He recorded a safety when he was held while sacking Taylor in the end zone. Then, with just under three minutes left, the senior lined up in the tight end position and caught a 20 yard touchdown pass for the Eagles final points.
Melson completed 17-29 attempts for 242 yards, and 3 TD's. Gatling had eight receptions for 103 yards, followed by Sutton with five catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Jones led the Eagle rushing with 43 yards.