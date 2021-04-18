The Northeastern High School defense has been an important component to the Eagles’ success this season.
An opportunistic defense combined with a passing attack on offense helped Northeastern defeat Kinston 48-39 Friday night in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A state playoffs.
The game was held inside the Northeastern Athletic Complex at Northeastern High School.
With the win, Northeastern (5-2), the No. 3 seed in the East Region of the 2A tournament, advances to the second round and will host No. 7 seed Eastern Randolph.
Eastern Randolph (5-1) upset No. 2 seed Clinton (7-1) 42-40 in two overtimes in a first round game Friday.
As for the Eagles’ first round game against the Vikings, the NHS defense made a difference early in the game.
After a Kinston fumble recovery, NHS returned the favor to the Vikings on Kinston’s ensuing offensive drive.
On second down, Northeastern’s Quaymon Williams intercepted a Demetri Holmes pass.
After the interception, the Eagles were able to mix the run and pass on offense with quarterback Deandre Proctor running the ball along with Proctor connecting with Zaki Evans and Jerron Hinton on pass plays.
A Quasi Thomas 2-yard touchdown run along with a Simeon Hurdle point after touchdown kick gave Northeastern a 7-0 lead with 1:23 to go in the first quarter.
On the ensuing drive, Northeastern junior defensive lineman Kaveon Freshwater disrupted the Kinston offense.
On consecutive plays, Freshwater deflected Kinston pass attempts.
The second deflection led to an interception by Qua’mir Webb with 38 seconds left in the quarter.
The Eagles capped the short drive following the interception in the second quarter on a Proctor 9-yard touchdown pass to James Williams to increase the NHS lead to 14-0.
The Kinston offense got rolling on the ensuing drive as Holmes connected with Calvin Holloway on a 39-yard pass play to move inside NHS territory.
The sixth-seeded Vikings (5-2) ended the drive on a Holmes 14-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Gooding.
The Vikings were set up on a defensive pass interference penalty against the Eagles in the end zone.
The point after touchdown attempt by the Vikings failed because of a high snap.
The score trimmed the Vikings deficit to 14-6 with seven minutes remaining in the second quarter.
NHS began a time-consuming drive that totaled 13 plays.
Northeastern sophomore wide receiver Shamar Sutton was featured on the drive as he caught an 11-yard pass on fourth-and-7 at the Kinston 31-yard line to secure a first down and extend the NHS drive.
The Eagles converted a fourth-and-goal from the Kinston 3-yard line as Proctor rolled to his left, pitched the ball to Jerron Hinton who was able to sprint into the end zone for a touchdown.
Northeastern took a 20-6 lead with 42 seconds remaining in the second.
The Eagles were able to take advantage of a Kinston miscue on handling the ensuing kickoff as Sutton recovered the ball, which set up the Eagles at the Kinston 21-yard line with less than 30 seconds left in the half.
Proctor connected with Williams again, who was able to break free from a Kinston defender for a 21-yard touchdown.
The Eagles added a two-point conversion run by Thomas to extend the lead to 28-6.
Kinston had its prayer answered on a Hail Mary pass by Holmes to Shilyk Poole that traveled over 40 yards for a touchdown as time expired in the second quarter.
Northeastern led 28-12 at halftime.
Proctor and the Northeastern offense drove over 50 yards on its opening drive in the third quarter.
Proctor, a senior, ended the drive on a 5-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 35-12.
The NHS defense continued its strong play in the third as it forced Kinston to punt on its first two offensive possessions of the second half.
Proctor connected with Williams for an 8-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 42-12 with 10:49 to go in the fourth quarter.
Before the touchdown, NHS got a break as a Kinston defender dropped a potential interception.
After the score, NHS put in some of its reserves in the game.
Webb, a linebacker on defense, hauled in his second interception on another tipped pass. The pass, this time, was deflected by linebacker Kamarrion Brothers with 7:23 in the fourth.
Kinston scored a touchdown on a failed pitch attempt by the Eagles as Kinston's Jalique Rouse returned the fumble over 40 yards for a touchdown.
Holloway added the two-point conversion run to trim the deficit to 42-20.
The Vikings added another touchdown on a Holmes 22-yard touchdown pass to Poole with 3:32 left in the fourth to trim the Northeastern lead to 42-26.
After the score, Northeastern put most of its offensive starters back in the game.
It led to a Proctor to Sutton 31-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 48-26 with 1:53 left.
Kinston’s Holmes threw a touchdown pass to Gooding from 8-yards to make it a 48-33 with 39 seconds left.
On the next drive, Kinston still had three timeouts left and used all three on defense after Northeastern run plays.
On fourth down, Kinston blocked a Northeastern punt attempt and Kinston’s Emari Keller returned the blocked kick for a touchdown with 16 seconds left in the game to trim the deficit to 48-39.
On the point after touchdown kick attempt, the Kinston placekicker pushed the kick to the left as the official under the goal post ruled the kick was no good.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Eagles recovered the onside kick attempt. NHS was able to close out the game following the onside kick recovery.
Williams finished with three receiving touchdowns, while Proctor threw four touchdown passes in the win.