CARY — The Northeastern High School boys soccer team defeated Raleigh Charter 1-0 Saturday afternoon at the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Classic at the Wake Med Soccer Park.
Northeastern’s Rigoberto Molina, a senior forward, scored the game winning goal for the Eagles (3-0).
Northeastern senior goalkeeper Christian Wolfen made six saves to secure the shutout victory against the Phoenix (0-2).
FOOTBALL
North Pitt 35, Manteo 8: Manteo (0-2) lost to the visiting Panthers (1-1) in a non-league game on Roanoke Island Friday.
Manteo goes to Gatesville to play Gates County this Friday.
Washington 48, First Flight 0: The Nighthawks (0-1) lost their season opener to the Pam Pack (2-0) in a non-conference game Friday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
According to MaxPreps.com, Washington tallied 371 rushing yards and were led by senior running back Terry Moore.
Moore, a Duke University commit, had eight carries for 194 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
First Flight has an open date this Friday and returns to play Sept. 10 with a road game against Bertie County.