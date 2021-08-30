Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pasquotank, northwestern Camden and east central Gates Counties through 800 PM EDT... At 718 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Morgans Corner, or near South Mills, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small trees and blow around unsecured objects. Wind impacting handling of high profile vehicles. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Elizabeth City, South Mills, Morgans Corner, Burnt Mills, Horseshoe, Lynchs Corner, Pierceville, Tar Corner, Sharon, Lilly, Lambs Corner, Johnsons Corner and Spences Corner. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH