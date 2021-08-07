The spring 2021 boys tennis season was a fruitful one for the Northeastern High School boys tennis team.
The Eagles qualified five athletes to compete at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A Individual East regional tournaments in either singles or doubles.
The standout athletes for NHS during the postseason were Michael Carter and Wilson Wysor. The two teamed up to have a memorable run at the regional’s doubles tournament.
Their success led to Wysor and Carter to be selected as The Daily Advance Area Athletes of the Year in boys tennis.
As a doubles pair, Carter and Wysor won the Northeastern Coastal Conference Individual doubles tournament on April 26.
Wysor and Carter were also selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference team.
At the NCHSAA East regional from May 7-8, the NHS duo finished second in the doubles tournament to earn medals.
Combined with the third place finish by teammates Simeon Hurdle and Alex Kockler in the doubles tournament along with James Hornthal qualifying for the regional’s singles tournament, Northeastern secured enough points to place second in the regional team competition.
NHS secured the team regional runner-up plaque.
Carter and Wysor’s second place finish qualified them to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship doubles tournament at the Cary Tennis Park on May 14.
“Both of these young men (actually the whole team) was a joy to work with,” Northeastern head tennis coach Patricia Thornton said in a statement. “They came into practice every day and to each and every match with a “get it done” attitude. Michael as a senior was very much a quiet leader. He played with confidence all season long. He made shots match in and match out with consistency. Wilson also showed great consistency. He was all over the court throughout the season.
Once at First Flight, he got to a shot that seemed impossible to get to much less make a winning return shot on but he did it.
These guys were the best doubles team in the conference — hands down. They covered the court and backed each other up throughout each match. They were fun to watch.
At the regionals, the Greene Central coach told me “I love watching your guys play” and this was while we were playing Greene Central.
Needless to say but I’ll say it anyway — I’m very proud of Michael and Wilson specifically and the whole team in general.”
Instead of in-person interviews, The Daily Advance provided questions to Carter and Wysor about their seasons.
CARTER
Daily Advance: What does it mean to you to be recognized as co-area athlete of the year?
Carter: It’s an honor to be recognized as co-athlete of the year. I’ve always thought we were some of the best athletes our school had to offer and this really shows it.
Daily Advance: What were some of your team and personal goals for the season?
Carter: Some of the goals we had was having an undefeated season, making it to regionals and finally, making it to states.
Daily Advance: What was it like to navigate the season with the covid-19 protocols?
Carter: It was a little abnormal dealing with the masks and social distancing but I wouldn’t say it was any more difficult. We had many breaks so we could catch our breath whereas during our soccer season it was very hard to deal with breathing through the masks.
Daily Advance: What was your favorite moment of the season?
Carter: My favorite moment was getting to play in the State tournament in Cary and see all the great competition there was.
Daily Advance: What did you enjoy the most about partnering with Wysor in doubles this year?
Carter: Wilson and I are great friends so it was always a good and funny time when we got to play together. We always kept it light and enjoyable but also competitive. I think our styles complemented each other’s really well too. I enjoyed playing up close to the net whereas Wilson enjoyed playing back and relying on groundstrokes to win points.
WYSOR
Daily Advance: What does it mean to you to be recognized as co-area athlete of the year?
Wysor: This award means a lot to me and I am thankful for everyone involved, especially Coach Thornton and all my teammates.
Daily Advance: What were some of your team and personal goals for the season?
Wysor: From the beginning of the season I was determined to make it to regionals at the very least. Setting goals like that helped me stay competitive throughout the season.
Daily Advance: What was it like to navigate the season with the covid-19 protocols?
Wysor: With Covid-19 coming last March, my sophomore school year and tennis season were cut short. To pass time in quarantine, my teammates and I played tennis almost every day. I believe this practice played a big role in our success this season.
Daily Advance: What was your favorite moment of the season?
Wysor: The most enjoyable moment from this season for me would be beating First Flight in #1 doubles for a second time. This win was very important because it guaranteed us a spot in regionals.
Daily Advance: What did you enjoy the most about partnering with Carter in doubles this year?
Wysor: I enjoyed the experience of competing in regionals and the state tournament the most. Michael and I got to play against some good teams, as well as watch a lot of talented players.
ALL-AREA TEAM
The All-Area team is made up of athletes from high schools in The Daily Advance’s print coverage area (Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties).
Here is more on the All-Area team:
Michael Carter, Sr., Northeastern: Co-Area Athlete of the Year.
Wilson Wysor, Jr., Northeastern: Co-Area Athlete of the Year.
Simeon Hurdle, Sr., Northeastern: Hurdle placed third overall with his doubles partner Alex Kockler at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional doubles tournament and qualified to the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship doubles tournament. Hurdle was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference team.
Alex Kockler, Sr., Northeastern: Kockler placed third overall with his doubles partner Simeon Hurdle at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional doubles tournament and qualified to the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship doubles tournament. Kockler was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference team.
James Hornthal, Fr., Northeastern: During his freshman season, Hornthal qualified to compete in the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional singles tournament.
Tyler Sunderlin, Sr., Currituck County: Sunderlin along with teammate Noah Cutler qualified to compete in the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional doubles tournament. Sunderlin was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference team.
Noah Cutler, Sr., Currituck County: Cutler along with teammate Tyler Sunderlin qualified to compete in the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional doubles tournament. Cutler was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference team.
Robert Chapman, Sr., John A. Holmes: The senior represented Edenton at the NCHSAA Class 1A Individual East regional singles tournament on May 7.
Trent Spear, Fr., John A. Holmes: Spear, a freshman, qualified to compete with doubles partner Camp Morris at the NCHSAA Class 1A Individual East regional doubles tournament.
Camp Morris, Sr., John A. Holmes: The senior qualified to compete with doubles partner Trent Spear at the NCHSAA Class 1A Individual East regional doubles tournament.