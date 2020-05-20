Two senior football players on the Northeastern High School team are set to continue their football careers at the college level at NCAA Division III programs.
Holden Hodge is set to play college football at Randolph-Macon, while Wade Staten is set to join the Greensboro College football program.
Hodge, who played wide receiver, quarterback and defensive back for Northeastern last season, announced his commitment to the Randolph-Macon in February, while Staten pledged his commitment to Greensboro College on May 7.
Hodge, who was named a Northeastern Coastal Conference all-conference performer for the 2019 high school football season, is set to join a Randolph-Macon football program that posted a 9-2 overall record with an 7-1 record in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference last season.
Randolph-Macon finished second in the ODAC in 2019.
Staten, who was an all-Northeastern Coastal Conference selection as an offensive lineman in 2019 for the Eagles, is set to join a football team that posted a 1-9 overall record with an 0-7 record in the USA South Conference during the 2019 college football season.
Both players helped the Northeastern High School football team win a share of the 2019 Northeastern Coastal Conference championship, the NCHSAA 2A East Regional championship and a state runner-up finish in the NCHSAA 2A state championship game.