Northeastern High School’s Jordan Jones had a quick turnaround during the latter portion of the 2020-2021 high school athletic year.
Jones, a junior, was a member of the Northeastern varsity football team that advanced to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A East regional championship game on April 30.
The NCHSAA high school football season moved from the fall 2020 to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was able to round into form during the track and field season.
Jones’ results led to his selection as The Daily Advance Area Athlete of the Year in boys track and field for the summer 2021 season.
At the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship meet at North Carolina A&T State University on June 26, Jones secured a fourth place finish in the high jump with a distance of 6 feet, 2 inches to earn a medal.
He was a member of the NHS 4x200 meter relay team that qualified to compete at the state championship meet.
Jones was also a member of the 4x200 meter relay team that placed third at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional and the 4x100 meter relay that qualified for the regional. He placed second in the high jump at the regional.
Jones posted the best distance among area athletes during the season in the high jump with a leap of 6-4 at the Northeastern Coastal Conference Championship meet in early June.
ALL-AREA TEAM
Athletes who attend high schools in the Daily Advance print coverage area (Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties) were eligible to be selected to the All-Area team.
Statistics from nc.milesplit.com were used in the selection of the All-Area men’s track and field team.
Here is the All-Area team:
Branden James, So., Camden County: NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship qualifier in the 400 meters and as a member of the Camden 4x800 meter relay team, third place finish in the 400 meters at the NCHSAA 1A East regional.
Jackson Nobles, Sr., Camden County: NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship qualifier in the discus, second place finish in the discus at the NCHSAA Class 1A East regional.
Nathan Smith, Fr., Camden County: NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship qualifier as a member of the Camden 4x800 meter relay team.
Dennis Gutierrez, So., Camden County: NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship qualifier as a member of the Camden 4x800 meter relay team, NCHSAA Class 1A East regional qualifier in the 800 meter and the 1,600 meter runs.
Alex Andrews, Camden County: NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship qualifier as a member of the Camden 4x800 meter relay team.
Jacob Cooper, So., Camden County: NCHSAA Class 1A East regional qualifier in the 300 meter hurdles run.
Justin Thompson, So., Camden County: NCHSAA Class 1A East regional qualifier in the triple jump.
Dakota Williams, Fr., Camden County: NCHSAA Class 1A East regional qualifier in the triple jump.
Blaze Forehand, Fr., Camden County: NCHSAA Class 1A East regional qualifier in the discus.
Julian Barlett, So., Camden County: NCHSAA Class 1A East regional qualifier in the discus.
Jaylon Gurganus, Jr., John A. Holmes: NCHSAA Class 1A state championship qualifier in the high jump and the triple jump, NCHSAA Class 1A East regional champion in the high jump and the triple jump events.
Malik Haverland, So., Perquimans County: NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship qualifier in the 100 meter run and the triple jump, third place finish in the 100 meter run at the NCHSAA Class 1A East regional, second place finish in the triple jump at the regional.
Jasiah Felton, So., Perquimans County: NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship qualifier in the 200 meter run, the high jump and as a member of the Perquimans 4x200 meter relay team, second place finish in the high jump at the NCHSAA Class 1A East regional, fourth place finish in the 200 meter run at the regional, regional qualifier in the triple jump.
Tre’Quan Griffin, Jr., Perquimans County: NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship qualifier in the 400 meter run, fourth place finish in the 400 meter run at the NCHSAA Class 1A East regional.
Jayden White, So., Perquimans County: NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship qualifier in the 3,200 meter run, second place finish in the 3,200 meter run at the NCHSAA Class 1A East regional.
Tyrese Brothers, Jr., Perquimans County: NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship qualifier in the 300 meter hurdles, fourth place finish in the 300 meter hurdles at the NCHSAA East regional, regional qualifier in the 110 meter hurdles.
Shaun Garcia, So., Perquimans County: NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship qualifier as a member of the Perquimans 4x200 meter relay team.
Machani Privott, So., Perquimans County: NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship qualifier as a member of the Perquimans 4x200 meter relay team.
Tony Riddick, So., Perquimans County: NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship qualifier as a member of the Perquimans 4x200 meter relay team.
Colin Tibbs, Fr., Perquimans County: NCHSAA Class 1A East regional qualifier in the 400 meters.
Hunter Phthisic, So., Perquimans County: NCHSAA Class 1A East regional qualifier in the 800 meters.
Saquon Kearse, Jr., Perquimans County: NCHSAA Class 1A East regional qualifier in the triple jump.
Lucas Bailey, Sr., Currituck County: NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship qualifier in the long jump, NCHSAA Class 2A East regional qualifier in the 100 meters, the long jump and as a member of the Currituck 4x100 and the 4x200 meter relay teams.
Gavin Jessup, So., Currituck County: NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship qualifier in the 1,600 meter run and a member of the Currituck 4x800 meter relay team that qualified for the state championship meet, third place finish in the 1,600 meter event at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional and was a member of the Currituck 4x800 meter relay team that placed fourth at the regional.
Bryson Green, Jr., Currituck County: A member of the 4x800 meter relay team that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship, an NCHSAA Class 2A East regional qualifier in the 800 meter and the 1,600 meter events. He was a member of the Currituck 4x400 and the 4x800 meter relay teams that placed fourth at the regional.
Riley Lenz, Jr., Currituck County: A member of the 4x800 meter relay team that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship, an NCHSAA Class 2A East regional qualifier in the 800 meters and was a member of the Currituck 4x400 and the fourth place 4x800 meter relay teams that competed at the regional.
Michael Sweeney, Fr., Currituck County: A member of the 4x400 and 4x800 meter relay teams that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship.
Patrick Stuart, Sr., Currituck County: NCHSAA Class 2A East regional qualifier in the 100 meter run and a member of the 4x100 meter relay team that qualified to the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional.
Collin Mann, Jr., Currituck County: NCHSAA Class 2A East regional qualifier in the 400 meters and was a member of the 4x400 meter relay team that competed at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional.
Eric Newman, Jr., Currituck County: An NCHSAA Class 2A East regional qualifier in the 110 meter and the 300 meter hurdle events and was a member of the Currituck 4x200 meter relay team that competed at the regional.
Cole Cardenas, Jr., Currituck County: An NCHSAA Class 2A East regional qualifier in the 110 meter hurdles event.
Hunter Neubeck, Sr., Currituck County: An NCHSAA Class 2A East regional qualifier in the discus event.
Angel Castanon, Jr., Currituck County: A member of the 4x100 and the 4x200 meter relay teams that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional.
Damon Duke, Fr., Currituck County: A member of the 4x100 and the 4x200 meter relay teams that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional.
Jordan Jones, Jr., Northeastern: Area Athlete of the Year.
Juan Riddick, Sr., Northeastern: A member of the 4x200 meter relay team that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship, a member of the third place 4x200 meter relay team that placed third at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional and the 4x100 meter relay that qualified for the regional.
Jalen Melson, So., Northeastern: A member of the 4x200 meter relay team that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship, a member of the third place 4x200 meter relay team that placed third at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional and the 4x100 meter relay that qualified for the regional.
Shamar Sutton, So., Northeastern: A member of the 4x200 meter relay team that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship, NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship qualifier in the long jump, a member of the third place 4x200 meter relay team that placed third at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional and the 4x100 meter relay team that qualified for the regional, qualified to compete in the regions in the 200 meters and placed third in the long jump at the regional.
Junior Payton-Kimble, Fr., Northeastern: An NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship qualifier in the discus and finished fourth in the discus at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional.
Yahan Wood, Jr., Northeastern: Qualified to the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional in the 100 meters.
Quavion Martin, So., Northeastern: Qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional in the 110 meter and the 300 meter hurdle events.
John Burgess, Jr., Pasquotank County: Placed fifth in the triple jump at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional and was a member of the Pasquotank 4x100 meter relay team that qualified to compete at the regional.
Justin Brothers, Sr., Pasquotank County: Brothers was a member of the Pasquotank 4x100 and the 4x200 meter relay teams that competed at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional.
Ethan Hunt, Sr., Pasquotank County: He was a member of the Pasquotank 4x100 and the 4x200 meter relay teams that competed at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional.
Christopher Morgan, So., Pasquotank County: Morgan was A member of the Pasquotank 4x100 meter relay team that competed at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional.
Noah Halfacre, So., Pasquotank County: He was a member of the Pasquotank 4x200 meter relay team that competed at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional.
James Lumsden, Fr., Pasquotank County: Lumsden was a member of the Pasquotank 4x200 meter relay team that competed at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional.