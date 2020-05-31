Northeastern High School has a history of sending players to play basketball at the college level.
The Eagles are set to send one more player to the college ranks.
Tashar McCray is set to continue his basketball career at the college level.
McCray, a senior at Northeastern High School, will play basketball at Emmaus Bible College.
He committed to the college based in Dubuque, Iowa in mid-April.
McCray noted Emmaus Bible College would give him the opportunity to further his education and basketball career.
Because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, McCray said that he was not able to visit the college, but was able to have conversations with coaches and players on the men’s basketball team via the telephone.
He noted that he liked the coaching staff and has a nice bond with teammates before he arrives to the college.
“They were welcoming me with open arms,” McCray said.
He added that players and coaches at Emmaus answered his questions.
“They really made me feel like I was at home,” McCray said. “That is why I chose to go there.”
Emmaus recorded a 2-19 overall record during the 2019-20 men’s basketball season.
Emmaus is a member of the NCCAA in the Midwest Christian College Conference.
McCray, listed as a 5-foot-11 guard, averaged five points and 1.9 rebounds, per game last season for NHS.
He played two seasons of varsity basketball at Northeastern.
He had one of his best games in a Northeastern uniform late in his senior season.
McCray scored a season-best 14 points against Pasquotank County in an 80-40 victory on Feb. 14 at Pasquotank.
He noted the regular-season finale against Pasquotank was one of his favorite moments playing basketball at Northeastern.
McCray credits Northeastern head boys’ basketball coach Ronald Nixon for preparing him to play college basketball by being tough on him when necessary.
“I feel like that aggressiveness that he gave me — the toughness that he built — I feel like I can play anywhere with the way he coached me,” McCray said.