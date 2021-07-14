Northeastern High School head football coach Antonio Moore will serve as a coach in the Carolina Bowl football showcase game.
Moore acknowledged to The Daily Advance in a June 14 interview it is always an honor to be selected to be part of a bowl game.
“You coach all these years to get an opportunity to do stuff like that,” He said. Moore noted as a coach, being part of a bowl game is an achievement.
The Carolina Bowl game features youth athletes from North Carolina against athletes from South Carolina.
For Moore, giving his time to upcoming athletes is fun.
“I always thought about me as a child growing up, we didn’t have the opportunity that kids have now,” Moore said.
Moore has previously coached in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas High School Senior All-Star football game and the Youth Shrine Bowl football game.
According to the Carolina Bowl Facebook page, the game featuring 5th-8th grade students is scheduled to be played January 1, 2022.
For more information, visit the Carolina Bowl on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/carolinabowl.
EAST-WEST
A former football player at John A. Holmes High School was invited to play in a senior high school football all-star game.
Nathan Colombo, an offensive lineman, was added to the East roster of the 2021 East-West High School senior all-star game.
The North Carolina Coaches Association, the organizers of the game, made the announcement Monday.
Colombo was a three-year starter on the offensive line for the Aces during his varsity football career.
The East-West game is scheduled to be played July 21 in Greensboro.
CURRITUCK COUNTY
Currituck County High School released its varsity schedule for the fall 2021 season.
Currituck opens its 10 game season Aug. 20 at home against Virginia’s Nansemond-Suffolk Academy.
After an open date, the Knights travel north to Chesapeake, Virginia to play Hickory in another non-conference game on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Currituck completes its non-conference portion of its schedule Sept. 10 at home against Lake Taylor out of Norfolk, Virginia.
Lake Taylor was the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 4 state runner-up during the spring 2021 football season.
The Knights begin conference play Sept. 17 at Hertford County.
The remaining conference schedule includes: home against Camden County in the Byrd Bowl (Sept. 24), at Manteo (Oct. 1), in Edenton against John A. Holmes (Oct. 8), home against Pasquotank County for homecoming (Oct. 15), home against Northeastern on senior night (Oct. 22) and the regular season finale at rival First Flight (Oct. 29).
The Knights along with First Flight will be designated as NCHSAA Class 3A programs beginning in August.