The Northeastern High School NCHSAA 2A playoff game against Eastern Randolph scheduled for Friday has been postponed.
The game will be played Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. at Hertford County High School in Ahoskie.
The football game is a second round game in the 2A tournament.
According to an official close to the Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public Schools system, the game was moved because of the unrest in Elizabeth City following the shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr. on Wednesday by a Pasquotank County sheriff's deputy.