During his four seasons as a member of the Northeastern varsity soccer team, Simeon Hurdle was a key contributor for the program.
In his senior season this winter, Hurdle, who also goes by Sim, was on track to have another standout season, but an injury ended his season early.
Despite missing games at the end of the season, his impact on the team led Hurdle to be named the Daily Advance Co-Area Athlete of the Year in boys soccer.
Hurdle, a captain of the team for two seasons, led the Eagles in scoring this winter with nine goals and added five assists in eight matches played.
The winter 2021 boys soccer season was shortened to up to 14 regular season matches because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northeastern head soccer coach Zebulon Walser noted Northeastern was a noticeably different team when Hurdle was not on the pitch.
His production before missing the last four games of the season set the foundation for Northeastern to finish second in the Northeastern Coastal conference and earn a berth to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A state playoffs.
Without Hurdle available for the first round playoff match at Jordan-Matthews, the Eagles lost 2-0.
As a center forward and a center midfielder, Hurdle was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team.
According to statistics on MaxPreps.com, Hurdle ended his high school soccer career with 57 goals and 21 assists.
Instead of an in-person interview, The Daily Advance provided Hurdle a list of questions about his season.
Daily Advance: What does it mean to you to be recognized as the co-area athlete of the year?
Hurdle: Every year when the all area athletes of the year were announced I would look for the Men’s soccer section. Having my own picture under that title became a goal for me. Now that I have, I am truly honored to be recognized for this award. After working hard for four years and missing a large portion of this year due to injury it is amazing to be recognized like this.
Daily Advance: What were some of your team and personal goals before the season?
Hurdle: The main team goal is always to finish top of the conference. We were just a few goals away from reaching that goal. My personal goal every year was simply to do better than I did the year before. From my freshman to Junior year I succeeded in this. This year with the season already cut in half combined with missing games due to injury it is hard to say I succeeded in my goal statistically. But my goal isn’t just about stats, it’s also about growing as a teammate and as a leader, and I believe I did that this year.
Daily Advance: What was it like to navigate the season with all of the covid-19 protocols?
Hurdle: It was extremely hard. This year, teams were only allowed two weeks of practice before the season. I was exposed to someone who had COVID right before this time and missed the two weeks, so my first day back was our first game of the season. It was very hard to come into this game and be a leader on the field, because I hadn’t even met some of my teammates yet. The other thing that was extremely tough was having a half season. This year we played twelve games whereas a normal season is around 20-22. Working hard along with my other seniors for 3 years building up to a senior season then it being so short was disappointing.
Daily Advance: What was your favorite moment of the season?
Hurdle: My favorite moment of the season was definitely scoring the winning goal against our cross town rivals, Pasquotank High School. This was unfortunately the play I got hurt on, but looking back on it I believe it was worth it. It caused me to be on the sidelines for my senior night and second meeting with Pasquotank but I was able to watch Rigo Molina score probably the most important goal of his career so far to get the sweep.
Daily Advance: What will you remember the most about playing soccer at Northeastern?
Hurdle: I will remember some really good games and some really hard games, but most of all I will remember the relationships. I was able to have senior night then graduate with Michael Carter, Brandon Value, Alex Kockler, and Khaleighl Winslow. All of which are now some of my closest friends. I was also fortunate enough to get three years with some great upcoming seniors, Wilson Wysor, Rigo Molina, and by far the best keeper in the conference Christian Wolfen. So as I move on from High School, those relationships are definitely what I will take with me the most.