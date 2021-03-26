Humble, hard work and focus have been the traits of Qua’mir Webb.
Those attributes have helped the senior running back and linebacker commit to play college football.
With family, friends and coaches present, Webb hosted a signing ceremony for his commitment to the Saint Augustine’s University football program Wednesday evening at Applebees of Elizabeth City.
Webb, listed at 5-foot-10, wore his green No. 2 Northeastern football jersey. When Webb was ready to reveal the school he was committing to, Webb removed the jersey and revealed a navy blue Saint Augustine’s University polo shirt.
During the ceremony, Webb thanked God and his family.
He also thanked his teammates and coaches for being at the ceremony and for their support.
The spring 2021 football season will be Webb’s only campaign at NHS. Previously, Webb attended Washington County High School in Plymouth.
The Washington County School district elected not to have a football team at Washington County High School for the 2020-21 academic year.
As of March, no high school sports have been played at Washington County High School during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to NHS coaches, when Webb arrived at Northeastern, Webb was humble and was able to fit in with his new teammates during offseason conditioning.
Northeastern wide receiver and defensive back Jerron Hinton noted that Webb was like a brother.
Northeastern head coach Antonio Moore credited Webb for being able to take constructive criticism and added he believes Webb will be successful in college.
Webb is second on the team with 314 rushing yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Webb is fourth on the team with 20 total tackles.
Saint Augustine’s University is an NCAA Division II member of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
— Malcolm Shields, sports editor
WEDNESDAY’S GAME
John A. Holmes 35, Camden County 6: The Aces (3-0, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Bruins (0-3, 0-2 AAC) in a conference game Wednesday at Camden County High School.
Camden is scheduled to travel to Tarboro to play North Edgecombe on Saturday, while Holmes returns to play April 1 at Manteo.
TODAY’S GAMES
Hertford County at Currituck County: The Knights (1-1, 0-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) host the Bears (2-1, 1-1 NCC) in a league game today at 6 p.m.
The contest has conference and state playoff implications. The team with the best conference win percentage will help the team to secure an at-large berth in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs.
Currituck defeated Hertford County 45-27 in their last meeting during the 2019 season.
The game is scheduled to be streamed live on the NFHS Network. A paid subscription is required to watch the game.
Northeastern at First Flight: Northeastern (2-2, 2-0 NCC) can clinch the conference championship with a win against the Nighthawks (1-3, 0-1 NCC) tonight at 6 p.m.
Northeastern defeated Hertford County and Currituck in league games this spring. First Flight lost to Hertford County on March 20.
Today’s game is scheduled to be streamed live on the First Flight High School athletics YouTube page for free.
Manteo at Perquimans County: The Pirates (2-0, 0-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) are set to play their first league game of the season against Manteo (2-1, 2-0 AAC) in Hertford at 7 p.m.
Manteo is in first place in the conference with two league wins, Edenton is second with a conference win against Camden.
Perquimans was set to host league team Gates County on March 19, but the game was not played because of COVID-19 protocols.
Today’s game is scheduled to be streamed live on the NFHS Network. A paid subscription is required to watch the game.