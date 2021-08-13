The Pasquotank County High School football team is back.
After not fielding a team during the spring 2021 season, the Panthers are two weeks away from playing their first regular season game in over 650 days on Aug. 27 at Gates County.
Pasquotank’s last game was a Nov. 8, 2019 home game against Northeastern.
Leading the Panthers back on the gridiron this fall is first year coach Shawn Holley.
Holley is a native of Elizabeth City and in an Aug. 4 interview with The Daily Advance, he embraced the opportunity to lead the Pasquotank County football program.
“This is my hometown, so it was really big for me to come here,” Holley said.
Holley replaces RaShawn Spencer, who led the Pasquotank program on the field for two seasons in 2018 and 2019.
Before taking over the Pasquotank program, Holley served as an assistant coach at other high schools across the state.
His last job was as an assistant coach with a high school in Arizona.
“I feel like I’m meant to be here,” Holley said of coaching Pasquotank County. “This is where I’m supposed to be.”
Holley acknowledged his previous stops as a coach has prepared him to take over the Pasquotank County High School football program.
The coach added that at each stop he has made during his coaching career, he has borrowed what he learned from other individuals.
Holley noted that while in Arizona, he learned from one coach who he described as a “weight room warrior”.
“I learned various workout routines from him so I’m implementing some of those things here,” Holley said.
Holley said he learned the offense he plans to establish at Pasquotank from Hal Mumme.
Mumme is a noted college football and professional football coach whose offense puts an emphasis on throwing the football.
Mumme’s offense is known in football circles as the “Air Raid” offense.
Although Holley noted he has coached defense most of his career, he admitted he is an offensive coach at heart.
Holley was appreciative of his assistant coaches who were able to keep the program together before he was approved by Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools district to become the head coach at Pasquotank.
Holley noted his first official day as Panthers head coach was Aug. 3.
Early in camp, spirits were high among the players.
“They’ve been out of football for almost two years,” Holley said. “They are happy to be playing and happy to be back. I’m happy to be here. These guys have worked hard and I’m very proud of them.”
Holley wants to see the team make gradual improvements before the season opener in Gatesville against the Class 1A Red Barons.
“I want to see them execute,” he said. The coach acknowledged that the players have picked up the offense quickly.
Part of a culture change for a program that spent most of the 2010s with a losing record is taking care of the details.
One example of that was at the end of the Aug. 4 practice, when a Pasquotank lineman was struggling to finish windsprints, another teammate went by his side to help him complete the run.
The lineman was encouraged by teammates and coaches with applause.
“It’s really encouraging for me to see, but it’s also encouraging for them because I don’t want them to get down on themselves,” Holley said. “I don’t want them to get discouraged. I don’t want them to start quitting on themselves. In order to change the culture here, you got to let them know I won’t let you give up. We won’t let you give up. We’re going to push you to your absolute limit and we’re going to expect the best that you got; every single day you are here. That is how we can change the culture here.”
John Burgess is one of the notable returning players from the 2019 season. Burgess is now a senior for the Panthers.
Pasquotank, a Class 2A program, is scheduled to play nine games this fall. The Panthers’ home opener is a non-conference game against Class 1A program Perquimans County on Sept. 3.
After an open date on Sept. 10, the Panthers begin Northeastern Coastal Conference play with a road game at Camden County on Sept. 17.
Pasquotank County Roster: No. 2 Devin Perry (WR/SS, Sr.), No. 4 John Burgess (RB/SS, Sr.), No. 5 Hunter Manjavinos (WR/DB, So.), No. 7 Amari Downing (WR/DB, Jr.), No. 8 James Lumsden (TE/LB, Jr.), No. 9 Javion Carthen (LB, So.), No. 10 Sincere William (WR/LB, Jr.), No. 11 Kyler White (QB, Jr.), No. 12 Jonovan Manuel (QB, So.), No. 15 Terrel Gregory (WR/DB, Fr.), No. 17 Jordon Brown (RB/LB, Fr.), No. 20 Alan Whidbee (RB/DB, Sr.), No. 21 Christopher Morgan (WR/DB, Sr.), No. 22 Darrion Carver (RB/LB, Jr.), No. 24 Daniel Davis (RB/LB, Fr.), No. 25 Armon Elliott (WR/LB, So.), No. 32 Braydon Spence (WR/DB, Fr.), No. 50 Ethan Combs (OL/DL, Jr.), No. 52 Kaden Perry (OL/DL, Fr.), No. 53 Ethan Rust (OL/DL, So.), No. 54 Cameron Riddick (OL/DL, So.), No. 55 Antonio Gregory (OL/DL, Jr.), No. 56 Tyler Hamilton (OL/LB, Jr.), No. 59 Trenton Gillard (OL/DL, Fr.), No. 60 Dremaine Liverman (OL/DL, So.), No. 70 Dylan Fogg (OL/DL, Sr.), No. 71 Mason Ward (OL/DL, So.), No. 74 Bryce Hoadley (OL/DL, Jr.), No. 75 Kauzrion Winfield (OL/DL, Jr.) No. 88 Blake Greico (TE/DL, Jr.).