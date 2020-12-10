A boys’ soccer player from Pasquotank County High School is set to continue his soccer career at the college level.
Jalen Haist, a senior at Pasquotank County High School, committed to join the Seton Hill University men’s soccer team.
Seton Hill University announced the commitment Wednesday on its social media accounts.
“Welcome to the Hill @JalenHaist,” the university’s men’s soccer Instagram account posted Wednesday morning.
Haist, a striker for the Panthers, led the boys’ team with 26 goals and 14 assists during the 2019 high school boys’ soccer season.
Haist is credited with 48 career goals with 36 career assists as a member of the Pasquotank County High School varsity boys’ soccer team.
He has been a member of the varsity team for three seasons.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association delayed the start of the 2020 boys’ soccer season because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The boys’ soccer season normally begins in mid-August.
The NCHSAA boys’ soccer season is scheduled to begin Jan. 25, 2021.
Seton Hill, an NCAA Division II program in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, posted a 7-10-1 overall record during the 2019 men’s soccer season.